Purdue Northwest hires Nick Tomczyk to lead hockey program
MEN'S HOCKEY

PNW hires Tomczyk: Nick Tomczyk reached the NCAA championship game at the Frozen Four last year as St. Cloud State's director of hockey operations, and now he'll get his chance to lead Purdue Northwest's program. Tomczyk takes over the program in its third season in place of Kevin Cole, who started the program. The Pride compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association and play their games at The Kube. In two seasons at St. Cloud State, Tomczyk oversaw daily operations such as video scouting, logistics planning, academic services, budget management and community service activities.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Boe joins Valpo's staff: Mitchell Boe joins the Beacons program as a volunteer assistant coach. The Joliet Catholic grad played college baseball at Iowa from 2016-19 and won the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2019. He will serve as first base coach and as the team's baserunning and infield instructor.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Masssa named grad assistant: Katelyn Massa will stay in the Missouri Valley Conference, joining Valparaiso's program as a graduate assistant. She's a two-time all-MVC first-team selection after playing at Southern Illinois 2017-21. As a Saluki, Massa went to the NCAA Tournament three times and finished ninth in conference history in RBIs (third at SIU) and fifth in home runs at SIU.

PRO TENNIS

Men's US Open doubles final set: Jamie Murray of Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil have closed in on their second U.S. Open men's doubles title by reaching the final. The seventh-seeded duo defeated the eighth-seeded team of John Peers of Australia and Filip Polasek of Slovakia 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals Thursday. Murray and Soares will face Rajeev Ram of the U.S. and Joe Salisbury of Britain for the championship. Murray, whose younger brother Andy is a three-time major singles champion, and Soares won the U.S. Open and Australian Open together in 2016. Soares also teamed with Mate Pavic to claim the men's doubles trophy at Flushing Meadows a year ago. Ram and Salisbury have reached their third Grand Slam men's doubles final as a team. Ram and Salisbury beat the American pair of Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday with the retractable roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium closed because of rain.

