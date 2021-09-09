Purdue Northwest hires Nick Tomczyk to lead hockey program

PRO TENNIS

Men's US Open doubles final set: Jamie Murray of Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil have closed in on their second U.S. Open men's doubles title by reaching the final. The seventh-seeded duo defeated the eighth-seeded team of John Peers of Australia and Filip Polasek of Slovakia 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals Thursday. Murray and Soares will face Rajeev Ram of the U.S. and Joe Salisbury of Britain for the championship. Murray, whose younger brother Andy is a three-time major singles champion, and Soares won the U.S. Open and Australian Open together in 2016. Soares also teamed with Mate Pavic to claim the men's doubles trophy at Flushing Meadows a year ago. Ram and Salisbury have reached their third Grand Slam men's doubles final as a team. Ram and Salisbury beat the American pair of Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday with the retractable roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium closed because of rain.