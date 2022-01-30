Purdue Northwest hockey player in battle of his life following devastating car crash

HAMMOND — Tyler Hoffman is the guy whose smile not only warms a room, but infectiously fills it with the many other smiles he inspires from others.

The 20-year-old Purdue University Northwest sophomore “makes me smile whenever I’m around him,” Pride head coach Nick Tomczyk said.

“He’s definitely a guy everybody enjoys being around,” teammate and close friend Duncan McCourt said. “He makes any situation more fun.”

Says Hoffman’s mother, Christy York, “Tyler is a friend of everyone, and he cares more about everyone else than he does himself.”

But since the wee hours of Dec. 29, the pendulum of caring has been redirected.

While back in his hometown of Waunakee, Wisconsin, on an ice fishing excursion with high school pals and his younger brother, Luke, 18, Tyler was driving on a two-lane road to the home of one of his buddies when his vehicle was struck head-on by a truck driven by a motorist alleged to have been alcohol-impaired.

Tyler suffered a severe traumatic brain injury — a Grade 3 DAI (diffuse axonal injury), according to his mother. Rushed to the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison, he endured two brain surgeries within 36 hours, and all told has had four operations since his accident. For five days, he also experienced medically-induced sedation.

“We didn’t know if he was going to survive,” York said about her son. “But he has been getting a tad better each day.”

Tyler, who with his brother and mother now call Northwest Indiana their home, was recently transported to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, a research rehab hospital in Chicago this past week.

York indicated her son may require as much as two years of rehabilitation. Further complicating his condition was an asymptomatic positive COVID-19 test result, preventing his mother from visiting him for three weeks due to hospital protocol.

Good news is that numerous friends and supporters have rallied in support of Tyler. A gofundme page as of Friday had generated nearly $40,000 to help cover expenses.

A benefit charity event was held Saturday in conjunction with Purdue Northwest's hockey game against DePaul at Hammond’s Kube Sports Complex. Tyler’s mother and brother participated in a pregame ceremonial puck drop.

Primary facilitators for the benefit, according to Tomczyk, were Tony Stumpf, Purdue Northwest assistant hockey coach and Kube staff member, and Kim Bocock, mother of one of Tyler’s teammates, Cole Bocock. Among others engaged in benefit preparation were members of the Pride softball team, who rounded up gift items for the event raffle.

“Tyler and I started hanging out together midway through our freshman fall semester during the down time of COVID,” McCourt, a sophomore finance major from Zionsville, said. “Hobbies brought us together. Both of us like the outdoors — skiing, snowboarding, fishing. The second semester of our freshman year, we really got close.”

Last fall, Hoffman, McCourt and several other teammates took up residence together, renting what is affectionately known as “the hockey house” a couple blocks from campus.

“Tyler is probably the most physical player on our team,” McCourt said. “He gives 110% all the time. He’s also the guy you want to have around, because he always wants what’s best for you. When I received the text message about his accident, it was heartbreaking.”

Besides his endearing personality, his passion for the outdoors and hockey defines Hoffman.

“He’s ready to go fishing every day,” his mother said. “In fact, he carries five fishing rods and a tackle box wherever he goes.”

As for his introduction to ice hockey, “Tyler started playing when he was 6 years old,” York said. “When he first stepped onto the ice, he could skate faster than he could run.”

As it turned out, Hoffman's decision to attend Purdue Northwest became pretty much a no-brainer. His mother, a Region native, is a 1997 alumna of the formerly named Purdue University Calumet.

“Tyler didn’t want to go to a big campus, and when we learned PNW had a hockey team, he came for a campus visit and decided right then that’s where he wanted to go,” she said.

And the fit apparently could not have been better.

“He’s had a fantastic experience,” his mother said. “He always talks about his teammates as his brothers. He loves the coaches, and after being an average student in high school, he has been an honor student in college.”

Hoffman is majoring in criminal justice and eyeing a career relating to natural resource conservation.

York’s phone call to Tomczyk informing him of her son’s near fatal injury provided the first-year Purdue Northwest coach pause to reflect.

“Tyler’s a kid with a relentless work ethic who epitomizes what it means to compete,” he said. “He’s not a big kid, but on the ice he’s fearless. I call him ‘the little chihuahua.’

“Earlier this season, when we played Adrian (Michigan), the defending ACHA (American Collegiate Hockey Association) Division I national champion, we were literally playing grown men, but that didn’t bother Tyler.

“Going full speed, he skated smack into this big, physical 24-, 25-year-old Adrian dude. It was like Tyler had skated into a steel plate. He went down on the ice hard but got right back up and resumed skating at full speed. He continually competes and never backs down.”

A member of Purdue Northwest’s Division III team at the start of this season, Tyler quickly impressed Tomczyk enough to be promoted to the Pride’s lead Division II squad, which took a 10-11 record into weekend play.

In 16 games this season, Tyler has tallied six goals with two assists.

“He’s a skilled player with speed, and he’s dangerous when he has the puck,” Tomczyk said. “He’s coachable, he listens, and he tries to play as he’s been coached. As a teammate, he’s super well-liked and blends in with everybody. He would do whatever is needed for his teammates, and they rally around him. He’s such an awesome human being. We’ve been praying for him a ton.”

So has Tyler’s mother, whose Christian faith is providing her strength and hope regarding her son’s current battle.

“We’ve truly seen a miracle take place thus far,” York said. “When I was finally able to visit Tyler in the hospital, and he grabbed my hand and kissed it, I came to believe that he’s going to get through this.”

