Purdue Northwest lands a pair of local commitments
alert urgent

Peyton Niksch, Andrean

Andrean’s Peyton Niksch connects for a RBI single with one out in the second inning against Hobart during 4A Sectional play. Niksch and Lake Central's Conor Pangburn announced verbal commitments to Purdue Northwest.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Local pair choose PNW: Purdue Northwest landed a pair of commitments from Region recruits within 24 hours. Lake Central senior Conor Pangburn announced his decision late Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3 right-hander features a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup per Prep Baseball Report. Wednesday morning Andrean senior Peyton Niksch announced his commitment via Twitter. Niksch was a second-team all-area selection by The Times. The outfielder hit .406 with 18 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and was 5-0 with a 1.55 ERA for the 59ers.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo announces season schedule: Valparaiso won two games against Big Ten teams last season and again has a strong nonconference schedule, highlighted by a Dec. 8 game against Notre Dame at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Home nonconference games include: Nov. 10 vs. Miami Ohio; Nov. 14 vs. Central Michigan; and Dec. 21 vs. Detroit-Mercy. Road nonconference games include: Nov. 16 at Michigan State; Nov. 21 at Xavier; Nov. 23 at Illinois-Chicago; Nov. 29 at Western Michigan; Dec. 5 at Bowling Green; Dec. 10 at South Dakota; and Dec. 19 at Morehead State. The Missouri Valley Conference announced its league schedule on Wednesday. Valparaiso will host: Northern Iowa on Jan. 7; Drake on Jan. 9; Indiana State on Jan. 21; Evansville on Jan. 23; Bradley on Feb. 10; Illinois State on Feb. 12; Loyola on Feb. 26; Missouri State on March 3; and Southern Illinois on March 5. Road MVC games for the Beacons include: at Southern Illinois Dec. 31; at Missouri State Jan. 2; at Illinois State Jan. 13; at Bradley Jan. 15; at Loyola Jan. 29; at Drake Feb. 4; at Northern Iowa Feb. 6; at Evansville Feb. 18; and at Indiana State Feb. 20.

GYMNASTICS

Biles: FBI turned 'blind eye': Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress in forceful testimony Wednesday that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women. Biles told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “enough is enough” as she and three other U.S. gymnasts spoke in stark emotional terms about the lasting toll Nassar’s crimes have taken on their lives. In response, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was “deeply and profoundly sorry” for delays in Nassar’s prosecution and the pain it caused. The four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion — widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time — said she “can imagine no place that I would be less comfortable right now than sitting here in front of you." She declared herself a survivor of sexual abuse. “I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” Biles said through tears. In addition to failures of the FBI, she said USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee “knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge.” Biles said a message needs to be sent: "If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be swift and severe. Enough is enough.”

