Purdue Northwest loses opening basketball games
Purdue Northwest loses opening basketball games

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue Northwest loses opener: William Jewell edged Purdue Northwest 76-71 in Friday's GLVC/GLIAC crossover game to open the Pride's season. PNW's 23 turnovers turned into 20 points for William Jewell. Four were in double figures for the Pride, led by Caleb Zurliene's 16. Sangolay Njie (14) and Anthony Irvin (13) led the Purdue Northwest bench's 35-point effort.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

PNW falls in opener: Illinois-Springfield built a lead in the first half and hung on to beat Purdue Northwest 61-57 in the Pride's opener. Anjel Galbraith scored a team-high 20 points for PNW. Savaya Brockington (13) and Elexah Roepke (12) were also in double figures.

MEN'S SOCCER

Nieves adds two to career mark: Senior midfielder Isaiah Nieves scored two goals to add to his career-best Purdue Northwest records of 65 points. But it wasn't enough as Wisconsin Parkside bounced the Pride 3-2 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference semifinals. The Pride (9-9-1) were the tournament's fourth seed.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Pride's Hanson adds honor: Purdue Northwest senior Sydney Hanson was selected to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honorable mention team. The captain led the team in minutes played (1,600), appearing in all 18 matches.

PRO GOLF

Trainer takes Houston lead: Martin Trainer was in rare territory Friday. Not only did he play well enough to stick around for the weekend, he found himself leading the Houston Open. Trainer holed a pair of long birdie putts and three short ones in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway. The second round would not be completed until Saturday morning as the tournament tried to catch up from a long weather delay at the start of the tournament.

