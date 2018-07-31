Purdue Northwest showed its dominance in the classroom during the 2017-18 academic year, earning the second-best GPA in the nation in back-to-back years after the Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll was announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
The Pride earned a 3.755 GPA, which was second out of all the respective divisions, including NCAA Div. I, Div. II, Div. III, NAIA and junior/community colleges.
“Academics come first here in the athletic department and I am very proud of the way our team continues to push themselves in the classroom,” head coach Tom Megyesi said in a PNW news release.
“We continue to develop strong leaders and it’s a tribute to the kids hard work and high goals they set for themselves.”
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III; NAIA and junior/community college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. This marks the 23rd season in which the WBCA has produced the honor rolls.