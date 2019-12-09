A Region combo is doing a little bit of everything for the Purdue University-Fort Wayne women’s basketball team.
Duneland Conference products Hannah Albrecht (Crown Point) and Riley Ott (LaPorte) are leading the way for coach Niecee Nelson and her young Mastodons.
“Hannah, our senior captain, has really started the season with a focus on leadership,” Nelson said. “Her work ethic and preparation is paying dividends.
“Riley (a true freshman) has been tasked with the immediate role of starting point guard. She owns the role as a scoring point guard and sets the offensive tone for each game.”
IPFW started the season 2-1, but has lost seven of its last eight. It hasn’t been for a lack of effort from the Northwest Indiana connection. Albrecht, a transfer from Saint Joseph’s College, had 21 points in a loss to unbeaten Texas Tech on Nov. 29 and is leading the team in scoring (13.7 ppg), assists, and free throw percentage. Ott is third on the team in both scoring (9.6 ppg) and steals.
“Riley is confident, coachable and relentless,” Nelson said. “Her speed sets her apart and she raises our level of play by pushing the pace in transition.
“She has a bright future here and I’m excited to watch her develop throughout the year.”
Albrecht has started every game this season and averages almost 36 minutes a contest.
“I’m extremely proud of Hannah’s growth as a player and a leader,” Nelson said. “She has helped guide our newcomers.”
Women’s volleyball
Marian University ran off seven straight victories at the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, to capture the title for the first time in program history.
The Knights (38-2) defeated Westmont (California) 3-0 in the title game after knocking off Jamestown (North Dakota) 3-1 in the semifinals.
Sarah Spangler (Hanover Central) averaged 12 kills a match, including double-digit kills in three straight games on the way to the championship.
• Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara (Marian Catholic) was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
She picked up her 398 th kill of the season to help the Wildcats beat Illinois for the first time since 2014. It was her 24 th game this season with double-digit kills and her fourth career Freshman of the Week honor.
Football
Marian University’s Charles Salary (LaPorte) was named NAIA-AFCA All-America First Team.
The senior running back, who was the MSFA Mideast Offensive Player of the Year, finished the regular season with 1,240 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
Marian rallied past Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) on Saturday 34-24 in the NAIA semifinals. Salary had 164 yards and three TDs, while Ethan Darter (Lake Central) threw for 186 yards and a score.
The Knights (12-0) advance to the national championship game against Morningside (Iowa) on Dec. 21 in Grambling, Louisiana.
• Wheaton College’s Dallas McRae, a Crown Point native, was named to the NCAA Division III All-American Team by the American Football Coaches Association. The senior defensive tackle led the defense with 15 1/2 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks during the regular season.
Wheaton (12-1) lost 34-33 to St. John’s University (Minnesota) in Saturday’s NCAA Division III quarterfinals. McRae had game-highs in sacks (two) and tackles for loss (three).
Wrestling
Michigan State’s Jake Tucker (Mount Carmel) won the 157-pound title at the 42nd annual Navy Classic.
The redshirt junior, who improved to 11-2 on the season, captured his first career tournament in going 5-0 against the competition.
Teammate Drew Hughes (Lowell) was sixth at 165 pounds.
• Wabash’s Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic) won the 125-pound title and Darden Schurg (Crown Point) took the 174-pound crown at Saturday’s Indiana Little State Wrestling Tournament.
Men’s basketball
Tallahassee Community College’s DeAndre Gholston (21st Century) was recently named the NJCAA Region 8 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The sophomore guard averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals in three victories.
His top game was a 27-point effort (11-of-14 shooting) and seven rebounds against Enterprise State.
Men’s soccer
Wabash’s Michael Tanchevski (Crown Point) earned NCAA Division III All-Great Lakes Region First Team honors from the United Soccer Coaches organization.
Tanchevski, who earned the honor in 2018 as well, was named the 2019 North Coast Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The senior was part of a Little Giants defense that broke the school record for goals-against average with a new mark of 0.81 in 2019.