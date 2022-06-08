REGION COLLEGIANS: Calumet product Thomas Jackson claims third NAIA long jump title

Bethel’s Thomas Jackson calls it a journey.

It definitely had its share of bumps, twists, and turns.

“School was never one of my favorite things to do, but I knew if I wanted to compete in track — and accomplish great things — I’d have to get it done,” said Jackson, a 2017 Calumet grad and track star.

“I knew I had to do it for my mom, too.”

Amber Jackson, Thomas’ mother, couldn’t be prouder. Thomas said his mom, a teacher, earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees while raising him and his sister as a single parent.

She’s not the only one proud of the three-time NAIA National Champion and eight-time NAIA All-American. Bethel head track coach Danny Wilkerson beams when he talks about his star pupil, who just won the NAIA National outdoor long jump championship in Gulf Shores, Ala., with a leap of 7.65 meters.

“Thomas’ road at Bethel wasn’t an easy one between battling academics and injuries throughout his career,” Wilkerson explained. “However, his perseverance and desire to be the best at his trait kept him on the track to finish his degree. He became one of the most decorated athletes in Bethel University history.”

Jackson won three individual national titles in track at Bethel, including this past outdoor long jump title. He also won the long jump during the national indoor meet in 2021 and 2022.

“One injury situation will always stand out to me,” Wilkerson recalled. “Thomas, in his attempt to help the program win a conference title, took on a hefty load of events at the meet. Sadly, in the finals he pulled his hamstring severely enough to the point he was placed in a walking cast to help reduce the swelling.

“This was three weeks out of the NAIA Championship and he couldn’t even walk. Without hesitation we looked at each other and said you will be back. The trainers cleared him to give it a go the Saturday before the national meet. He went from a lot of therapy and desire from a walking cast on a Monday to jogging on Tuesday to a light sprint on Wednesday. He ended up taking fourth at the NAIA (Outdoor) Championship (in the long jump in 2021) on basically one leg.”

Jackson, who just graduated and plans to become a financial advisor, knows his success story wouldn’t have been written with support, sacrifice and hard work. He knew academics were the road to track eligibility and he said he’s blessed the Bethel support staff was there to push him and guide him.

He bought into the Bethel system early on and took trust in Wilkerson. He opened up his college career with a big PR at Notre Dame and that performance was without a doubt a huge boost to his confidence.

“He came in a little undersized and lacking knowledge, but he was always a tremendous athlete on and off the track in pretty much anything he did,” Wilkerson said. “Over time he refined those skills and began to learn how to use the gifts he was given by God to perform the jumping and sprinting events to the best of his ability.”

Jackson was eighth in the triple jump at the 2022 NAIA Championships with a school-record leap of 14.99 meters. He also helped the team’s 4x100-meter relay team reach the NAIA finals and earn a 38th-place finish.

Baseball

Franklin’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) became just the third player in program history to be named an All-American by D3baseball.com.

Demkovich, a catcher, was named to the D3baseball.com second team after setting the program’s single-season home run record and single-season RBI record (63). Demkovich finished fifth and 18th, respectively, in those categories nationally.

The Hammond native was also named an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Division III First Team All-Region 8 player and earned the region’s Position Player of the Year honor. He finished with a .347 batting average and added 15 doubles for the Grizzlies.

Demkovich is the first player in program history to be named the Region Player of the Year from the ABCA.

UIndy’s Xavier Rivas (Portage) was tabbed as the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year. The sophomore ace also was named a First Team All-Region player.

Rivas’ resume this season includes: Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-GLVC, Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Midwest Pitcher of the Year, and D2CCA All-Midwest Region First Team honors. Additionally, he was a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) First Team Midwest Region selection.

Rivas produced one of the best statistical seasons in program history, piling up 128 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with an ERA of just 2.24. The lefty was second all-time in program history in single-season strikeouts and finished with 14.34 strikeouts per nine innings.

He had double-digit strikeouts in 10 of his 12 appearances and had a run of 10 or more strikeouts in eight-straight games.

Ball State’s Amir Wright (Griffith) was named to the All-MAC Second Team. The standout outfielder and leadoff man led the league as the toughest to strikeout and finished eighth in the country in that category. Wright hit .350 and only fanned 14 times in 226 at-bats. Wright led the team with 79 hits and 35 walks, while finishing tied for third in the nation with seven triples.

He added 10 doubles and 33 RBIs for the Cardinals (40-19), who went 32-7 in the conference to claim the regular season championship. It was just the third time in program history the team won 40 games in a season.

UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) was named an NCAA Division I Second Team All-American. The senior ace won 10 games and had 129 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched for the Huskies. Peterson had a team-high in wins and innings pitched during the regular season. He recorded his seventh double-digit strikeout game of the season on Friday, going six innings on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in an 8-7 victory over Wake Forest.

Peterson turned it on again Monday night in an 11-8 victory over No. 15 Maryland. He got the win in relief as the Huskies (49-14) advanced to the Super Regional for just the second time in program history.

Volleyball

Vanessa Del Real (Crown Point) announced on social media she verbally committed to Akron. Del Real, an incoming senior, led the Bulldogs to a 28-6 record last season.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

