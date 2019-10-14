It was quite the opening act for Princeton’s Jakob Kintzele.
The Chesterton product won his first collegiate cross country race at the Fordham Fiasco, the team’s first event of the season.
Kintzele, a sophomore, took the 8K race with a time of 26 minutes, 17.87 seconds as the Tigers finished second among 12 teams.
“During the recruiting process I felt Jakob was a kid our program needed and so far he’s proved us right,” Princeton coach Jason Vigilante said. “I think he’s learning to believe in himself through his fitness, and I’m so excited to see what’s ahead for him.”
Princeton, which is ranked No. 24 in the national poll, claimed four of the top six spots in the race.
At the Lehigh Paul Short Run on Oct. 5, Kintzele was 11th overall out of close to 600 runners.
In other men’s cross country news:
• Marian’s Matt Wielgus (Crown Point) and Drew Holok (Crown Point) helped the team finish 16th out of 57 teams at the Louisville Cross Country Classic on Oct. 5. The Knights were the top Crossroads League school in the event.
Wieglus was 125th overall and Holok was 186th out of 516 runners.
On Saturday, the duo was back at it as Wielgus was 27th and Holok was 58th as the team finished fourth overall out of 16 teams at the Bethel Invitational in South Bend.
• St. Francis (Joliet) was second overall among 57 teams at the 18th Annual Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 5.
Matt Wilson (Lowell) was seventh overall with a time of 24:56.7 on the 8K course. The Saints, ranked No. 4 in NAIA, also had Zach Hoover (Crown Point) finish 20th overall, while Carlos Martinez (Valparaiso) was 21st.
Women’s bowling
Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Women’s Bowler of the Week.
The junior led the team to the team title at the WHAC Jamboree on Oct. 5. Carey captured her fourth career title with a four-game score of 821 (265-170-220-166). She averaged 205.25 for the day.
Football
Marian’s Charles Salary (LaPorte) was named the MSFA Mideast League Player of the Week after his dominating performance against St. Francis (Fort Wayne).
The senior workhorse ran 42 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-10 victory. He also added 43 receiving yards.
• Griffith grad Josh Miller of Allegheny (Pa.) had his first career interception to go with five tackles in a 42-7 loss to Denison.
Women's volleyball
Western Michigan’s Rachel Bontrager (Valparaiso) had 17 kills and 10 digs in a four-set loss to Ball State.
• Indianapolis freshman Gillian Santana (LaPorte) tied a career-high with 18 digs against Quincy College on Oct. 5.
Men’s soccer
Manchester’s Josh Gonzalez (Portage) is second in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference in goals with eight.
The junior forward is also tied for second in points (16).