Senior setter Alyssa Kvarta helped her East Tennessee State volleyball team make history by earning the first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in program history.
Unfortunately for Kvarta and her teammates, ETSU was swept out of the NCAA Tournament with a 25-23, 25-7, 25-18 first-round loss to Purdue on Friday in Lexington, Kentucky. Kvarta finished with 30 assists, 3 kills and 2 blocks.
Kvarta, a Crown Point graduate, recorded a team-high 1,350 assists, a team-high 38 service aces, 288 digs and 79 kills while playing all 125 sets this season. ETSU finished the season 28-7 overall, earning its highest win total since 1983, and went 15-1 in the Southern Conference.
Schurg earns wrestling honors
Wabash College senior Darden Schurg won the 174-pound weight class title Nov. 17 at the Concordia Open in Mequon, Wisconsin. He was one of eight wrestlers on his team to earn a top-six finish.
Schurg, a Crown Point graduate, totaled four wins at the event to take first place in his weight class.
It wasn’t his first victory this season. He was named the d3wrestle.com Wrestler of the Week back on Nov. 8 after winning the 174-pound title at the Michigan State Wrestling Open. His notable victory that day was a 4-3 win over Mount Union's Jairod James, the 2018 NCAA Division III champion at 174 pounds.
He also beat Oklahoma's Anthony Mantanona in the semifinals and Northern Illinois' Brit Wilson in the final.
Another Crown Point alum in the Division III Wabash College wrestling program, Daylan Schurg, tallied three team points in his 165-pound weight class at the Concordia Open.
Portage grad establishes mark against FCS power
Raquan Lindsey, a defensive end for the Southern Illinois football team, recorded a season-high two tackles at North Dakota State in the regular-season finale Nov. 17.
Though Southern Illinois lost the game 65-17, the individual mark for Lindsey came against a Bison team still in the playoffs and hoping to win a seventh FCS national title in the past eight years.
A redshirt freshman and Portage graduate, Lindsey finished the season with five total tackles in seven games for Southern Illinois (2-9).
Stefanovic sets career highs with Purdue
Sasha Stefanovic set career highs in points and rebounds as part of the Purdue men’s basketball team’s 84-46 nonconference victory over Robert Morris.
The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman guard from Crown Point went 3 for 6 in field goals for a career-high 8 points and also grabbed 6 rebounds in the Nov. 23 game. With the win, the Boilermakers earned their 17th straight nonconference home victory, which is tied for the fifth-longest streak in school history.
Stefanovic has come in off the bench in all eight games for Purdue (5-3) so far this season.