REGION COLLEGIANS: Crown Point graduate Jake DeFries 'stealing' the limelight at Georgia Gwinnett

Jake DeFries doesn’t stop — he’s a green-light-only type of guy.

“Even at Crown Point I was always looking to run and steal bases,” the Georgia Gwinnett star infielder said. “Once I get on, if there’s an opportunity, I’m going.”

DeFries has 86 stolen bases over the last two seasons for Georgia Gwinnett, the defending NAIA National Champion. He became just the second player in program history to record 50 or more stolen bases in a season and just set the program’s single-season stolen base record with 58.

He’s No. 2 all-time in school history in total swipes.

DeFries, a junior, started 35 of 37 games last season before a couple of injuries sidelined him. He hit .439 last season with 50 hits, 50 runs and 35 RBIs. He was named the 2021 Association of Independent Institutions Newcomer of the Year. Additionally, DeFries just earned All-Continental Athletic Conference First Team honors for a second straight season.

The Grizzlies (46-16) were eliminated on Monday at the Avista NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.

DeFries was 2-for-5 in the 11-5 loss to Webber (Fla.) International in the team’s elimination game.

DeFries finished the season with a .321 average, 71 hits, 47 RBIs, 16 doubles, and 61 runs.

It’s been quite a ride for the former Bulldogs star. DeFries has battled three injuries during his college career — a torn labrum, torn hamstring, and broken thumb — to battle back to start for one of the best NAIA programs in the country. He started out at Indiana Tech before leaving for greener pastures at Georgia Gwinnett.

“To be honest, I didn’t have a lot of offers out of high school,” DeFries said. “Indiana Tech was my best option and a great school, but I wanted to go to a higher level.”

DeFries actually hit .367 as a freshman at Indiana Tech with 43 RBI and 14 doubles and led the team to the 2019 Avista NAIA World Series. After his move to GG, he’s now been a part of three straight trips to the World Series.

“My whole life has been about baseball,” DeFries said. “I did basketball for a while, but the baseball bug was always there and always what I wanted to do.

“I’ve always wanted to be successful in it and go as far as I can. I’ve definitely had some setbacks, but I just keep grinding.”

In other college baseball news:

Kankakee just finished up an impressive season with a 43-15 record. Kyle Iwinski (Griffith), a Purdue recruit, went 7-1 with three complete games. Iwinski had a 2.55 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched. Matt Lelito (Andrean) went 4-2 on the bump with one save. The Toledo commit struck out 71 in just 51 innings pitched. Joel Holtcamp (Andrean) had 28 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched and also added a save.

Men’s track and field

Bethel’s Thomas Jackson (Calumet) was a national champion in the long jump at the NAIA Outdoor National Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala., with a leap of 7.65 meters. The senior standout was also eighth in the triple jump.

Additionally, Jackson was a member of the team’s 4x100-meter relay that finished in 38th-place in the country in 43.37 seconds.

Jackson, a senior, ranked in the top five in the nation in both the long jump and triple jump all season.

Also in men's track:

Grand Valley State’s Makiyah Smallwood (Michigan City) won the 110-meter hurdles (14.56) at the GLIAC Outdoor Championship. The team won its fourth consecutive outdoor title.

Softball

Lake Forest’s Hailey Boylan (Lowell) was named to the 2022 Midwest Conference First Team. The senior slugger hit .421 and had a .658 slugging percentage against league opponents. Boylan scored 12 runs and drove in 13 others in just 12 MWC contests. She finished the season with 26 RBIs and added four homers.

(Lowell) was named to the 2022 Midwest Conference First Team. The senior slugger hit .421 and had a .658 slugging percentage against league opponents. Boylan scored 12 runs and drove in 13 others in just 12 MWC contests. She finished the season with 26 RBIs and added four homers. Triton’s Katlyn Cherry (Hebron) helped the team to the NJCAA Division II Championship Tournament in Oxford, Ala. The sophomore was second on the team in batting average (.439), and first in both runs (74) and homers (15). Cherry added 65 RBIs and helped the team to a 50-9 record. Cherry went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as the Trojans repeated as the Region 4 champs and earned a ticket to the national tournament. The team was eliminated over the weekend. The Trojans (50-9), a sophomore-loaded club, went 103-19 over the last two seasons with consecutive trips to the national tournament.

