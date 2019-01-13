Aly Tetzloff recorded a lifetime-best time in the 100-yard backstroke as the No. 17-ranked Auburn women’s swimming and diving team fell just short in a home dual meet with top-ranked Texas.
In addition to her time of 52.69 seconds in the 100 back, which was good enough for a second-place finish during the Thursday meet, the senior won the 50 free (22.54) and 100 butterfly (52.79).
A week prior, during a dual meet with Georgia Tech on Jan. 5, the Crown Point graduate helped the women’s team win all of its races in a 165-91 victory. Tetzloff, who won all three of her individual races, and teammate Claire Fisch each finished first-second in the 50 free and 100 free events. Tetzloff’s winning times were 22.58 and 49.94 in those races. She also won the 100 back with a 53.25.
All-American wrestler remains undefeated
Stevan Micic, who is ranked No. 2 nationally at 133 pounds, earned the lone win at the lowerweights for the No. 6 Michigan wrestling team during a meet against No. 19-ranked Illinois.
Micic earned an 18-8 victory to improve to 6-0 on the season and help the Wolverines capture a 28-10 win Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Micic, a redshirt junior who graduated from Hanover Central, defeated No. 18 Dylan Duncan, scoring seven takedowns including three in the first period.
Micic has earned bonus points in four of his six wins this season.
Michigan wrestling is 6-0 as a team overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten.
Smailis swims to victory for Purdue
Jackie Smailis won a pair of individual events and a relay to help the Purdue women’s swimming and diving team to a clean sweep of all 16 events against Michigan State.
The Highland graduate and senior who specializes in the freestyle and backstroke was one of four Purdue women to win multiple events in the 191-102 victory Friday.
Smailis swept the backstroke events, winning the 100-yard back with a time of 54.18 seconds and the 200 back with a 1:59.61. She also swam the first leg of the 200 medley relay, an event she and her teammates won with a 1:42.35.
Chesterton grad swims to top finishes
Lauryn Kallay is leaving her mark as a freshman with the West Virginia women’s swimming and diving team. She won an event and finished second in two others in a victory over Big 12 Conference opponent TCU.
Kallay won the 1,000-yard freestyle Saturday with a time of 10 minutes, 30.28 seconds, which was more than four seconds faster than her teammate who finished second. She also took second in the 200 free with a 1:53.93 and second in the 500 free, touching the wall in 5:04.51. Kallay, a Chesterton graduate, helped her team to a 208-92 victory to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The meet against TCU marked the final competition at the WVU Natatorium, the home of the Mountaineers since 1975. West Virginia is moving into a new home next year.
Coleman leads State Fair CC hoops in scoring
Hammond graduate Caleb Coleman averages 15.4 points per game, easily leading the way for his State Fair Community College (Mo.) men's basketball team.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard/forward from Hammond High School has started all 16 games he's played and is also tied for the team lead with 7.4 rebounds per game.
Coleman also is tied for first on the team with 1.3 steals per game and his 1.0 blocks per game rank second on the team.
In a 97-52 victory over Graceland University JV on Tuesday, Coleman just missed a double-double with 16 points and 9 rebounds.