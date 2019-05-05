Texas junior right-handed pitcher Miranda Elish took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and earned a complete-game, 3-0 road victory in the series opener against Kansas.
The Crown Point graduate fanned 10 batters in the shutout on April 26, marking the eighth time this season she’s reached double-digits in strikeouts. She got early strikeouts when she needed them to help crush any Kansas scoring threats. Even after allowing the first hit of the game in the fifth, Elish came right back to retire the rest of the side in order.
At the plate, Elish drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth and then came around to score when her teammate hit an RBI double to extend the Texas lead to 3-0. Elish went 1-for-2 with a walk.
No. 11 Texas swept the three games against Kansas that weekend with a 10-1, five-inning win on April 27 and a 4-2 victory the next day. In the finale, Elish tossed her 14th complete game of the season with 7 innings, nine hits, two runs, no walks and eight strikeouts. She improved to 13-8.
Texas improved to 39-12 and 10-6 in the Big 12.
Darter pitches out of the ‘pen for Marian
Lake Central graduate Ethan Darter has made five appearances on the mound this season for Marian University-Indianapolis.
Darter, a junior, helped Marian complete a season sweep over Grace College in a 10-3 victory on April 23 in Winona Lake as Marian improved to 23-17. Darter was the first to get the call from the bullpen, which recorded the final eight outs of the game. Darter pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, a walk and striking out one batter.
In five appearances this season, Darter is 2-0 in 10.2 innings with 10 hits, two walks and three earned runs allowed. He has 10 strikeouts and a 2.53 ERA.
Ash jumps to a 3rd-place tie
Alivia Ash finished tied for third in the women’s high jump for the Louisville track and field team at a recent meet.
The Merrillville graduate and Louisville junior recorded a mark of 5-7.25 in the high jump at the Lenny Lyles/Clark Wood Invitational on April 27 in Louisville, Ky.
Softball player Walter is WHAC All-Academic
Lowell graduate Caitlyn Walter was one of five Indiana Tech softball players named to the All-Academic Team in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference for the regular season.
Walter, a senior infielder, received the honor Wednesday. She started 40 regular-season games this season. Her season average was .255 to go along with 16 runs scored, three doubles, a triple, 11 RBIs, a .304 slugging percentage, eight walks and four stolen bases.
Indiana Tech finished the regular season 23-24 and 11-11 in the conference. It is scheduled to play Lawrence Tech in the WHAC Tournament on Monday.