Sophomore outfielder Makayla Ferrari is part of the No. 19-ranked Indiana softball team that’s off to an 11-0 start, matching the best start in program history.
In a 5-1 victory over Syracuse on Feb. 17, the Valparaiso graduate went 1 for 3 and drove in her first two runs of the season. She got her team on the board for a 1-0 lead with a shallow single and was one of seven different players on her team to record a hit.
Ferrari has a double, five runs and two RBIs in 10 games so far this season.
Two local grads open baseball season with Indiana
Outfielder Logan Kaletha and right-handed pitcher Connor Manous helped the Indiana baseball team win its season-opening series 2-1 over Memphis.
Kaletha, a senior outfielder and Michigan City grad, had an RBI double in a season-opening 6-1 win, then went 2 for 4 with a run scored in the second game, a 6-3 loss on Feb. 16.
In a 6-0 Indiana win the next day, Kaletha went 1 for 3 and drove in three runs. His three-RBI game was the seventh multi-RBI game in his career and just the third time he’s driven in three runs in a game.
His two-run single in the sixth inning with the bases loaded gave the Hoosiers a 3-0 lead. He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Manous, a Munster graduate, retired the side in order in the ninth inning to close out the 6-1 win in Game 1. In the 6-0 game on Feb. 17, he tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief. For the weekend, he allowed one hit and one walk.
Kaletha also produced the lone run with a leadoff homer, his first of the season and ninth of his career, in a 5-1 loss to Tennessee on Friday.
Walker hits season-high in Ancilla hoops
Tyrese Walker was 5 for 7 shooting — with all of his attempts coming from 3-point range — to score a season-high 15 points in a 107-83 victory for the Ancilla men’s basketball team, an NJCAA Division II program.
Walker, a 6-foot-1 freshman and Westville graduate, averaged 4.7 points per game before putting up his season-high 15 against Glen Oaks Community College at home on Feb. 18. He added four rebounds and a steal in the game while making five of his team’s eight 3-pointers.
Hitter of the Week nod for Lombardini
Missouri-Kansas City softball player Lia Lombardini earned a WAC Hitter of the Week nod for the week ending Feb. 10 for her efforts as the Kangaroos opened the season at the Rosemont Dome in Chicago. The Roos started the season with a 10-2 start.
Lombardini, a junior shortstop and Chesterton graduate, went 3 for 7 hits in a pair of losses at the Rosemount Dome. She’s started all 12 games this season, batting .389 and leads the team in runs (12) and home runs (three). She has driven in nine runs and is tied for the team lead with five walks.
In a recent 3-2 win over IUPUI in the Eagle Round Robin in Georgia, Lombardini broke a 0-0 tie with a solo homer to left field.
The Kangaroos are off to the best start in school history, a feat they achieved when they improved to 8-2 and surpassed 7-3 starts in 2011 and 2015.