REGION COLLEGIANS: Former Morgan Township star Emmy Wells is tearing up the softball at Northern Iowa

Emmy Wells takes pride in her defense. It’s her favorite part of the game. She said it’s what caught the eye of college recruiters.

Look out now because her bat is starting to do some talking, too.

Wells, a Morgan Township product, just completed one of the best seasons in Northern Iowa program history.

The sophomore catcher led the Missouri Valley Conference in homers (19), RBIs (51), slugging percentage (.836) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.281).

She’s also 13th among NCAA Division I players in homers and 19th in slugging percentage.

“It’s funny because defense has always been my thing,” Wells said. “My hitting has been a pleasant surprise, to be honest, but it’s nice to see the hitting pulling me along this year.”

How big has Wells’ hitting been this season? She hit .245 last year with six homers. Her bat wasn’t what got her in the starting lineup with the Panthers, but the offensive surge this season will definitely keep her there in the long run.

“I’ve always been a defensive catcher; defense is my favorite thing to do in the whole world,” said Wells, who finished with a .311 batting average. “I’m just so happy and grateful my hitting is working out this year.

“Don’t get me wrong, hitting is fun, but defense is where I like to be.”

Wells, the MVC Player of the Year, was just named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Midwest Region First Team.

Wells has been a star all season for Northern Iowa. The team went 32-13 overall and 22-2 in conference play. During a one-week stretch this past season, Wells had three home runs, five hits and 12 RBI to earn MVC Player of the Week honors. Two of those homers were grand slams, including a walk-off against Illinois State. During that same stretch, she had 53 putouts behind the plate with three assists and a perfect fielding percentage.

Emmy also calls herself a “student of the game” and continues to watch film and soak in anything and everything she can to become a better player.

“One of my favorite things to do is go in to listen during the bullpens (with the pitchers),” said Wells, an exercise science major with a 3.84 grade-point average. “If you talk to our pitching coach she’d tell you I ask more questions than the pitchers — like how did they get that ball to break there, what grips they’re using, what should I be looking for to help them on the mound?”

Emmy said her mom, Heather, played softball and got her involved early. She was pushed into catching duties during her U8 playing days when a pitcher threw too hard, and Emmy had no issues taking the punishment as the backstop. Ironically, she said her mom missed only one game this season — quite understandable since it was her brother Jacob’s college graduation.

Success hasn’t gone to Emmy’s head, either.

“I know the highs and lows of this game,” she said. “You can’t let one moment get too big. I just plan to keep working hard and doing everything I can to be a better player, a better catcher, and the best teammate.”

In other college softball news:

Millikin's Emma Lewandowski (Crown Point) helped the squad advance to the NCAA Division III Softball Championships in Salem, Va. The sophomore outfielder is hitting .283 in 14 starts for the 37-7 club.

(Crown Point) helped the squad advance to the NCAA Division III Softball Championships in Salem, Va. The sophomore outfielder is hitting .283 in 14 starts for the 37-7 club. Grand Valley State's Morgan Spicer (Washington Twp.) helped the team to the NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional. The freshman started 25 games, batting .346 with 17 RBI and scoring 18 runs. GVS finished the season with a 43-8 record.

Baseball

Michigan State’s Conner Tomasic (Lake Central) picked up his fourth win of the season in a crucial 4-1 victory over Nebraska last Thursday.

Tomasic went 6 1/3 innings on a five-hitter, striking out two for the Spartans.

“Conner Tomasic was outstanding on the mound; he got us an incredible start tonight,” Michigan State head coach Jake Boss Jr. told msuspartans.com.

In other baseball news:

Indianapolis ace Xavier Rivas (Portage) added another huge honor to his resume this spring. The sophomore star pitcher was named the NCAA Division II Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year. Rivas, also the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Pitcher of the Year, produced one of the best statistical seasons for a UIndy pitcher. He had 128 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings, a 2.24 ERA, and finished second in program history in single-season strikeouts. Rivas averaged 14.34 strikeouts per nine innings and had double-digit strikeouts in 10 of his 12 appearances.

(Portage) added another huge honor to his resume this spring. The sophomore star pitcher was named the NCAA Division II Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year. Rivas, also the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Pitcher of the Year, produced one of the best statistical seasons for a UIndy pitcher. He had 128 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings, a 2.24 ERA, and finished second in program history in single-season strikeouts. Rivas averaged 14.34 strikeouts per nine innings and had double-digit strikeouts in 10 of his 12 appearances. Indiana’s Ty Bothwell (Boone Grove) tossed seven hitless innings against Minnesota to earn the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors. Bothwell struck out eight and helped the Hoosiers to just their second shutout of the season. The lefty threw a career-high 111 pitches over a personal-best seven innings of work.

(Boone Grove) tossed seven hitless innings against Minnesota to earn the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors. Bothwell struck out eight and helped the Hoosiers to just their second shutout of the season. The lefty threw a career-high 111 pitches over a personal-best seven innings of work. Olivet Nazarene’s season came to a close in the NAIA Opening Round Championships in Santa Barbara, Calif. Gunner Pullins (Valparaiso) drove in the team’s only run in its 4-1 elimination game loss to Antelope Valley (Calif.). Pullins, a senior infielder, finished the season with a .357 average, 36 RBIs and scored 39 runs. ONU (38-17) finished as the CCAC regular season and tournament champions and had the longest winning streak in the nation in the NAIA at one point this season at 24 games.

Women’s basketball

Emma and Sophia Nolan (Marquette) announced on Twitter they are leaving St. John’s for Loyola.

The 6-foot-1 twin forwards led Marquette to back-to-back Class A state titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.