Teams have tried anything and everything, but 21st Century product Eugene German still finds a way to score.
“He’s got to be like a quarterback reading coverages — he has seen it all from box-and-ones, some triangle-and-two, even three different players on him,” Northern Illinois men’s basketball coach Mark Montgomery said.
“He’s a special player — a 20-plus (per game) scorer, but I still think he can take another big step for us this season.”
German, the Mid-American Conference’s leading scorer at 21.4 points per game, is sixth all-time on the program’s scoring list. The Huskies’ all-time leading scorer is former Merrillville standout T.J. Lux at 1,996 points.
German is third and fourth on the program’s single-season points record list with 659 during the 2017-18 season and 631 last season.
Northern Illinois has won sixth straight games with German scoring at will and also leading the team in assists.
Chris Johnson (TF North) is also on the roster.
Football
Wheaton College’s Dallas McRae, a Crown Point native, was named the Don Larson Defensive Player of the Year in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).
The senior defensive lineman has 49 tackles on the season with 15 ½ tackles for loss, 6 ½ sacks, and a team-best eight quarterback hurries for the unbeaten Thunder (12-0).
• Grand Valley State’s Aryan Cain-Veasey (Michigan City) had 134 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown in the team’s 31-17 loss to Wayne State.
The sophomore running back finished the season as the team’s top rusher (737 yards) and touchdown leader (eight).
Teammate DaMario Johnson (Morton) had 17 tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups as the senior earned All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) First-Team honors.
• Tiffin University’s Charlie Cleveland (EC Central) had a fabulous season for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference champions as he was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Cleveland had six tackles, including a team-high 2 ½ for loss in the team’s 33-31 loss to Kutztown in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Cleveland, a redshirt sophomore, finished first on the team in sacks (8 ½) and second in tackles (61).
• University of Buffalo’s Matt Otwinowski (LaPorte) was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District team.
The senior linebacker, who is second on the team in tackles (65), is an accounting major with a 3.8 grade-point average.
• Marian University’s Charles Salary (LaPorte) had two touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards as the unbeaten Knights (11-0) beat Cumberlands (Ky.) 30-0 in the NAIA Football Championship Series Quarterfinals Saturday.
Ethan Darter (LC) threw for 174 yards and a TD, while Matt Plesac (Hobart) kicked four extra points, added a field goal, and returned an interception 16 yards for a TD.
Volleyball
Western Michigan’s Rachel Bontrager (Valparaiso) was named to the 2019 Mid-American Conference First Team.
The junior, who earned the honor for the second straight season, ranked first in the conference with 414 kills (3.70 per set) and recorded double-digit kills in 25 of the team’s 28 games. Bontrager had a career-high 17 straight matches from Sept. 20-Nov. 9 with double-digit kills.
During league play, she ranked second overall with 3.69 kills per set and 14 matches with double-digit kills and three double-doubles. Bontrager also became the 24th member of the program’s 1,000-kill club and goes into her final campaign 10th all-time in kills.
• The University of Indianapolis earned a berth into the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional for the first time since 2014. The Greyhounds (21-9) have some Duneland power on the roster with Julia Kruzan (LC), Alex Equihua (Crown Point) and Gillian Santana (LaPorte).
The squad will play Hillsdale in the regional quarterfinals on Dec. 5 at Lewis University.
Men’s swimming
Wabash’s Wesley Slaughter (Chesterton) broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle, turning in a time of 20.61 seconds in the prelims of the Gail Moll Pebworth Invitational. The previous record was 20.67 in 2016.
Slaughter also teamed up with Justin Wallar (Chesterton) in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:05.00 to break the old record of 3:06.92.