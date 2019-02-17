Stanford freshman Anya Goeders took first place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.33 seconds to earn her first collegiate victory in the pool.
Her win was part of a 163-128 Stanford victory over No. 20 UCLA on Feb. 1. Stanford was ranked No. 3 at the time. Goeders, a Lowell graduate, also swam to a second-place finish in the 100 free in 50 seconds flat.
Two-time defending national champion Stanford, now ranked No. 1, is 7-0 this season in dual meets and went undefeated in duals for a fourth year in a row. Stanford has won 30 consecutive dual meets.
Jackson part of 23-3 men’s basketball squad
Sophomore guard Jonah Jackson has been a contributor for the John A. Logan (Illinois) men’s basketball team, which is 23-3 (13-1 conference). Jackson averages 12.3 points per game and has started 17 games this season.
In a 91-69 victory at Lewis & Clark Community College on Wednesday, Jackson led all reserves with 16 points. He went 5 for 7 from the floor, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. He also went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line and added two rebounds.
The Merrillville grad was the top scorer off the bench in a victory Saturday at Southwestern Illinois College, finishing with nine points on 3 for 3 shooting from 3-point range. He added three rebounds and an assist in the 85-78 victory.
McLemore finishes near the front in return from injury
Jasmine McLemore has placed third and fourth in the 400-meter dash for the Western Michigan women’s track and field team so far this winter. She returned to action at the end of January after recovering from an injury sustained before the season started.
McLemore, a junior sprinter and Michigan City graduate, took fourth among collegiate athletes (fifth overall) in the 400 with a time of 59.67 seconds at the Jack Johnson Classic on Jan. 25-26 at the University of Minnesota.
She was also part of her team’s first-place effort in the Ball State Tune-Up on Friday when the Broncos defeated Ball State, Wright State and Marian College. McLemore finished third in the 400 with a time of 1:00.95.
Crown Point grad finishes regular season with 6.5 points per game
Ken Decker, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward for the DePauw men’s basketball team, was a consistent contributor to the squad this season. He averaged 6.5 points per game, made 93.5 percent of his free throws and helped the Tigers to a 16-9 overall record.
Decker tallied five points and two rebounds in a 72-67 loss at Ohio Wesleyan on Feb. 9. The Crown Point grad added another five points and was 2 for 2 at the free-throw line in an 86-81 victory over Denison on Wednesday. He finished the regular season with two points, a rebound and a steal in an 81-70 home loss to Wooster on Saturday.
DePauw faces Oberlin on Tuesday in the NCAC Tournament Quarterfinals.
Freshman Wilbon plays season-high 23 minutes
Cameron Wilbon, a 6-foot-5 freshman on the Robert Morris men’s basketball team, came into the Feb. 7 game against Bryant averaging 3 points a game off the bench. He finished shooting 3 for 7 for six points and played a season-high 23 minutes in the 72-59 victory.
The Merrillville and Don Bosco product added four rebounds and two assists.
He followed that up by shooting 2 for 2 in eight minutes for 4 points in a 77-68 loss to Central Connecticut State on Feb. 9. He made his first 3-pointer of the season in a 76-62 loss to Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday, scoring six points and adding an assist in the game.