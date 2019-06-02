Tulane University junior infielder Kody Hoese was named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Year.
He was also a first-team all-conference selection, one of four Tulane baseball players named to the league’s postseason all-conference teams.
Hoese, a Griffith graduate, is the second player from Tulane to earn the player of the year award in the conference.
Hoese was a team leader in many statistical categories this season including batting average (.391), runs (72), hits (92), doubles (20), home runs (23), RBIs (61) and slugging percentage (.779). He started all 58 games, was second in the team in walks with 39, stole four bases on five attempts and his 23 homers were 13 more than three of his teammates tied for second. He also set a league record. In addition to his league honors, Hoese was also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. He ranked in the top 10 nationally in six offensive categories as well. Hoese led the conference in average, hits, runs, total bases, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Tulane finished the season 32-26. Its season ended with a 6-2 loss at Central Florida on May 24. Hoese went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in that game.
Elish finishes successful season at Texas
A freak injury at the NCAA Super Regional didn't stop Miranda Elish from having a quality year in the circle in her first season at Texas.
Elish had to leave the game against Alabama after a throw down to second by her catcher hit Elish in the face. Elish didn't return for the game, and the Longhorns were eliminated from the postseason the next day.
Texas finished the season 46-17, with 46 wins being their most since winning 51 ball games in 2013.
Elish finished third on her team with a .315 average, 21 runs scored, 39 hits, 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 27 RBI and 12 walks. On the mound, she finished with an 18-10 record and 1.81 ERA across 29 starts and 37 appearances. She notched 20 complete games, 2 saves, a team-high 185.1 innings and a team-high 226 strikeouts.
Ash earns All-ACC honors in track
Louisville track and field junior Alivia Ash competed in the NCAA East preliminaries in the high jump following her first-team All-Atlantic Athletic Conferece showing at the league's outdoor championships.
Ash, a Merriville graduate, finished third in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) to earn first-team All-ACC honors May 11. She was part of the Louisville women’s team that took ninth place with 45 points. Ash earned first-team All-ACC honors in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Ash took 44th place in the women’s high jump at the NCAA event May 23 by clearing 5-5.
Kapitan competes at NCAA track regionals
Abbey Kapitan placed 26th in the shot put on the final day of the NCAA East Region Championships on May 25.
The Munster grad and Notre Dame junior threw a 15.50 meters in Jacksonville, Florida.
Darter, Earl finish season with Marian baseball
Junior pitcher Ethan Darter and senior third baseman Cody Earl finished up the baseball season bringing another Crossroads League Tournament title to Marian (30-21).
Darter, a Lake Central grad, appeared in nine games, going 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA and a save in 15.1 innings pitched. He issued three walks, struck out 20 and didn’t allow a home run.
Earl, a Morton grad, started 16 games. He hit .283 with 15 hits, 11 runs, a double, a triple, three home runs, 13 RBI, six walks and a stolen base. Earl finishes his career at Marian with 145 games over four seasons, a .357 average, .470 on-base percentage, .549 slugging percentage, 168 hits, 117 runs, 34 doubles, 16 home runs, 101 RBI, 89 walks, 75 strikeouts and six stolen bases.