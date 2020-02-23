You are the owner of this article.
REGION COLLEGIANS: Hobart's Carey rolling winners at Indiana Tech
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: Hobart’s Carey rolling winners at Indiana Tech

Maryssa Carey

Indiana Tech's Maryssa Carey, a Hobart graduate, is the top bowler for the NAIA's top-ranked team. The junior led the team to a three-peat as Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) champs with a four-game series of 792, winning the event by 27 pins. She's been the conference bowler of the week 12 times during her career.

 Provided by Indiana Tech

It’s Maryssa Carey. Sort of like Carey-ing.

The Hobart product is doing just that as the top bowler on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) top-ranked team.

She was one of five bowlers across the country named first team to the 2019 NAIA All-America Team, and this season has continued knocking down the pins right where she left off.

Carey, a junior, has been named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Bowler of the Week three times season. She’s earned the nod 12 times during her career.

“Maryssa strives to not only be one of the best bowlers in college, but to use those skills to compete professionally one day,” Indiana Tech coach Tom Osborne said. “She has a great work ethic that will help her at the next level.”

Right now, Carey and the rest of the Warriors are dominating the competition. She helped the NAIA No. 1 Warriors to a three-peat as the WHAC champions with a four-game series of 792, including a 225 game. She won by 27 pins for her third victory of the season.

“One word to describe Maryssa is ‘perseverance.’ She has the ability to keep adjusting to the ever-changing conditions that we face in collegiate bowling,” Osborne said. “She is our vocal leader. She has a great skill set to keep the team loose and focused at the same time.”

As a sophomore, Carey averaged a team-best 196 and had seven top-5 finishes with two wins. She was honorable mention IBMA Collegiate Bowler of the Year and a four-time WHAC Bowler of the Week. As a freshman she bowled in 56 games and averaged a team-best 202.6 with six top-5 finishes and one individual title.

Being the top-ranked team in NAIA is nice and all, but Osborne knows being there at the end of the season is what really matters. However, with Carey leading the way, he knows a national championship is possible.

“Maryssa can push us in that direction, but in the long run it will have to be a complete team effort,” Osborne said.

Baseball

Vanderbilt freshman Michael Doolin (Andrean) picked up his first career save, going four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a 4-0 win over South Alabama on Feb. 19.

Women’s basketball

Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) earned two distinguished honors as a finalist for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.

Ten players were candidates for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, named after the first player, male or female, to make an All-America Team in four straight seasons. The award is given to the top shooting guard in women’s Division I college basketball.

The 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Midseason Team is 30 of the nation’s top players that will be cut down to 10 semifinalists on March 3 and then the finalists revealed on March 20.

Evans, a junior, tops the Cardinals (24-3) in scoring at 18.1 points per game and is the team’s leader in minutes per game (34.0) and assists (115).

Men’s indoor track and field

Marian University won the 2020 Crossroads League Indoor Track and Field Championships thanks to some Region flavor in the lineup.

Adam Gasaway (LaPorte) was a part of the school’s record-breaking time in the 3,200-meter relay (7:48.55), the second-fastest time this season in the NAIA. He was also seventh in the 1,000 meters.

Tyler Thomas (Andrean) was first in the 60 meters in 6.83 seconds and sixth in the 600 meters, while Matt Wielgus (Crown Point) helped the DMR team finish fifth. Drew Holok (Crown Point) was 13th in the 5,000 meters.

• Pittsburgh's Daveon Finley (Portage) won the 60-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 8.18 seconds at the Doug Raymond National Qualifier at Kent State on Feb. 17.

• Earlham’s Noah Scherf (Michigan City) was fourth in the 5,000 meters and seventh in the 3,000 to help the team to a runner-up finish behind Rose-Hulman at the 2020 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.

• Manchester’s Lucas Fontanez (Lowell) was the runner-up in the men’s 5,000 meters at the HCAC Championships. The junior also added a third in the 3,000.

Women’s indoor track and field

Marian University’s Raegene Thomas (Merrillville) was fourth in the weight throw and fifth in the shot put to lead the team to the 2020 Crossroads League Indoor Track and Field Championships.

• Manchester University’s Ana Acevedo (Chesterton) was the school’s lone champion at the DePauw Indoor Invitational. The senior captured the 800-meter race with a time of 2:18.85, shattering her best in the event by nearly five seconds, and the second-fastest time in the event in school history.

Acevedo was also the 800 champion at Saturday’s HCAC Championships and was a member of the winning DMR team. She was also runner-up in the 3,000 and mile events.

Men’s basketball

Earlham College’s Blake Bonin (Crown Point) led the club to a Senior Day victory over Mount St. Joseph, 67-65, with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer. Bonin, the grandson of late Merrillville basketball coach Jim East, had 24 points, including 5-for-5 from 3-point land and 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

For the week, Bonin averaged 20.5 points while shooting .833 from 3-point range and a perfect 12-for-12 at the line.

Softball

Texas’ Miranda Elish (Crown Point) was named the Big 12 Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week.

The senior standout went 2-0 in the circle with a 0.00 ERA and .098 batting average against, while allowing just four combined hits and eight strikeouts over 12 innings of work. She helped defeat No. 12 Tennessee and Ole Miss.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

