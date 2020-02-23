REGION COLLEGIANS: Hobart’s Carey rolling winners at Indiana Tech

It’s Maryssa Carey. Sort of like Carey-ing.

The Hobart product is doing just that as the top bowler on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) top-ranked team.

She was one of five bowlers across the country named first team to the 2019 NAIA All-America Team, and this season has continued knocking down the pins right where she left off.

Carey, a junior, has been named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Bowler of the Week three times season. She’s earned the nod 12 times during her career.

“Maryssa strives to not only be one of the best bowlers in college, but to use those skills to compete professionally one day,” Indiana Tech coach Tom Osborne said. “She has a great work ethic that will help her at the next level.”

Right now, Carey and the rest of the Warriors are dominating the competition. She helped the NAIA No. 1 Warriors to a three-peat as the WHAC champions with a four-game series of 792, including a 225 game. She won by 27 pins for her third victory of the season.