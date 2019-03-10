Lake Central graduate Alexis Miestowski finished in the top 10 for the second time in her collegiate golf career, leading the way for Indiana at the Westbrook Invitational at the end of February.
The Hoosiers freshman was the top finisher for her team, tying for sixth overall in the 92-golfer field with a 211 (69-70-72, -5 under par). She finished with five birdies in her final round of 72, giving her 13 birdies for the tournament (tied for seventh-most in the field). Her opening-round 69 was a new career-best.
Indiana’s women’s golf team finished tied for 11th out of 16 teams with a total score of 868.
Cifelli, Hrosik perform well at Big Ten Championships swim/dive meet
Joe Cifelli and Ryan Hrosik each had notable finishes and were two of 20 Purdue men’s swimming and diving members to score in at least one individual event at the Big Ten Championships.
Cifelli, a senior diver and graduate of Marian Catholic, was one of six Boilermakers to score in all three of his individual events. Cifelli scored in all three diving events and also competed on the platforms for the first time in three years. He finished second in the 3-meter diving consolation final with a 403.40 finals score. Cifelli took fifth place in the 1-meter springboard with a 399.25 finals score. For his career, Cifelli recorded a team-high 224 points at the meet and qualified for at least one championship final in all four years.
Freshman swimmer and Valparaiso graduate Hrosik won the 50 freestyle in the C finals (19.75 seconds). He beat the Purdue freshman record of 19.86 in the event, a mark his teammate Nikola Acin also beat. Hrosik swam a 19.68 in the preliminaries and 19.75 in the finals.
Purdue finished fourth in team scoring for the second year in a row at the Big Ten Championships. That matches the program’s best showing in the event.
Munster grad is NCAC Pitcher of the Week
DePauw senior pitcher Grant Rademacher was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week on March 4 following his first win of the season.
The Munster graduate and right-handed pitcher struck out seven batters in seven innings, allowing only four hits, a run and no walks in the 10-1 victory on March 2 at Mount St. Joseph. He took the loss in his first outing of the season, 5-3 against Thomas More, but improved to 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings over his first two starts of the season.
Earl earns Player of the Week honors
Marian University baseball player Cody Earl has a solid start to the season as the team’s starting third baseman. He was named the Crossroads League Player of the Week on Feb. 18 for his efforts in a series win over Selma.
Earl, a senior and Morton graduate, has a .273 average through the first 13 games of the season, 12 hits, a triple, a team-leading three home runs and 12 RBIs plus five walks. In the three-game series against Selma with a 7-5 loss and 13-1 and 11-8 wins for Marian, Earl connected with four extra-base hits, including two homers and eight runs scored. He slugged 1.077 over the three games. In the 11-8 win, Earl went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and a homer. He went 1-for-4 in the 13-1 victory, but his lone hit was a home run as part of a seven-run seventh inning for Marian.