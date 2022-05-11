REGION COLLEGIANS: Iowa’s Khullen Jefferson ready for Big Ten meet

Khullen Jefferson will be the first one to tell you, it’s a whole different beast going from high school to college athletics.

The TF South product and star-in-the-making at Iowa was the big dog in high school. Now he’s a puppy just trying to learn and grow at Iowa.

“You go from being the best to being around extremely high-caliber athletes who push you every step of the way,” Jefferson said. “It’s been a huge transition — it’s always a battle here. We have tough competition, we work and go at each other every day. But the goal is the same for all of us: to make each other better.”

Jefferson said he jokes with Steve Nelson, his coach at TF South, about what could have been accomplished if it wasn’t for COVID shutting down his senior season. They had big plans for Jefferson and the program.

“We giggle about what could have been,” Jefferson said. “We talked about me winning state — that first time for track — and seeing my name up on the wall (at school). I think it’s just really made me put the extra work in.”

The Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships are this week in Minnesota. Iowa is the defending champion.

Jefferson said his “bread and butter” in high school was the 100 and 200, but he’s really found a home in the 400 for the Hawkeyes. He posted the 11th-fastest time (46.36) in school history at the Musco Twilight on April 23, which is 61st in the NCAA this season.

“A realistic goal is to win the 200, and medal or hopefully get top three in the 400,” Jefferson said. “Also, we’re seeded first (in the 400 relay) so we have to take care of business.”

Jefferson helped the Hawkeyes to the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championship title. He was fourth in the 200 in 20.98 seconds. His preliminary time of 20.93 seconds was first overall, and his personal-best time of 20.74 is the fastest recorded on the team this season.

In other men’s track and field news:

Wabash’s Brandon English (Portage) earned his first all-conference honors after claiming third place in the shot put at the NCAC Championships with a mark of 14.25 meters (46 feet, 9 inches). The Little Giants claimed the team title.

Teammate Jake Oostman (Crown Point) turned in a career-best in the long jump, taking fourth with a leap of 6.49 meters (21 feet, 3.5 inches). Oostman also starred in the high jump, taking second with a career-best effort of 1.95 meters (6 feet, 6.75 inches). Julius Hearns (Portage) and Josh Warmick (Portage) were a part of the 400 relay that took fifth.

Trine’s Alexander Lewis (LaPorte) was second in the shot put (47 1.25; 14.36 meters) at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Championships.

Beach volleyball

Florida State’s Alaina Chacon (Crown Point) was 6-1 in the tournament, but the Seminoles lost to USC 3-1 in the national championship match in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Morgan Chacon (Crown Point) competed as well for the Seminoles (33-11).

Alaina Chacon exits Florida State with 104 career wins; 100 of those were dual wins placing her second all-time.

Women’s tennis

Toledo (18-7) lost 4-3 to Ball State in the title match of the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championships.

Shalini Tallamraju (Munster) won her matches at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles, respectively.

Women’s track and field

Trine’s Morgan Moslow (Kankakee Valley) was fifth in the pole vault at the MIAA Championships.

Baseball

Calumet College’s Bubba Davenport (Griffith) was named the CCAC’s Baseball Player of the Week.

Davenport hit .667 over six games, with 16 hits in 24 at-bats. The junior also added 11 RBI over his hot streak that included three, three-hit games and a four-hit effort against St. Ambrose.

In other baseball news:

Rose-Hulman’s Korey Marlow (Lake Central) is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA. The sophomore has 27 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched.

Ball State’s Amir Wright (Griffith) has reached base safely in 45 of 46 games this season, including 19 straight. He leads the team with 45 runs scored and a .372 batting average. He has 28 walks, 24 RBI, nine stolen bases, nine doubles, six triples and a homer. The standout is 12th in the nation as the toughest to strike out and leads the MAC with a strikeout average of 15.6, with just 11 strikeouts in 172 at-bats.

Georgia Gwinnett’s Jake Defries (Crown Point) scored twice on Sunday and recorded his 50th stolen base of the season — making him just the second player in program history to achieve that landmark — in a 9-1 victory over Fisher (Mass.). Georgia Gwinnett (41-14) is the defending NAIA national champion.

UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) was named the Big East Pitcher of the Week. The senior ace tossed eight innings Friday against Creighton, striking out nine in a 3-1 win.

Women’s basketball

Illinois Springfield’s Lauren Ladowski (Lake Central) was named the school’s Female Student-Athlete of the Year.

The senior star broke the program’s all-time scoring record and was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Defensive Player of the Year. She was also a unanimous first-team all-GLVC selection.

Ladowski was first in the conference in steals and 23rd in NCAA Division II with a 2.78 average. She’s also UIS’s all-time steals leader. She averaged 17.1 points a game. She had over 400 rebounds, 300 assists, and 200 steals during her career.

In other women's basketball news:

Jennifer Tomasic (Lake Central) will continue her career at Governors State.

Anna Kleszynski (Marian Catholic) will continue her career at Elmhurst.

Men’s basketball

Jeremiah Jones (Marian Catholic) will continue his career at University of Mary, an NCAA Division II school in Bismarck, N.D.

Bowling

Jaylen Edwards (TF North) will continue his career in both baseball and bowling at Kishwaukee.

Fencing

Conner Bailey (Marian Catholic) will continue his career at Cleveland State.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

