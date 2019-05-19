Left-handed pitcher Luke Jaksich pitched the eighth and ninth innings for Ball State to complete a combined no-hitter over Ohio on May 11. The 5-0 victory was the first nine-inning no-hitter in Ball State history.
His teammate, John Baker, retired 21 of 25 batters across seven innings without allowing a hit before handing the ball off to Jaksich, an Andrean graduate, for the final two innings. Jaksich struck out three batters and walked one on 32 pitches over the final two innings.
It’s the third no-hitter in Ball State history, with one coming in five innings in 1996 and a seven-inning no-hitter in 1992. Ball State swept Ohio with a 6-5 victory in Game 2.
On the season, Jaksich has a 2.38 ERA in 10 appearances with 11.1 innings pitched and 10 strikeouts. He's allowed seven hits, three runs and four walks.
LaFreniere finishes freshman softball season strong
In what turned out to be the final game of the season for Indiana Tech softball, freshman Kari LaFreniere drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double to make it a one-run game against Siena Heights. However, Indiana Tech ultimately fell 5-3 in the semifinals of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament on May 6.
LaFreniere, a Chesterton graduate, finished the season with a .313 batting average in 42 games (35 started), recorded 36 hits and 19 runs. She ranked third on the team in doubles with eight, second in triples (three) and tied for first in home runs (three). She also drove in 22 runs, ranking fourth on the team. Indiana Tech finished 24-25 for its most victories since the 2012 season when it won 25 ball games.
LaFreniere was also nominated for the school's Newcomer of the Year at the All-Sports Athletic Banquet.
Holloway helps Irish softball roll
Alexis Holloway helped the Notre Dame softball team to its ninth win in a row by pitching a scoreless seventh inning and picking up her fourth save of the season in a 6-4 victory over Georgia Tech on May 5. It came on the heels of the eighth shutout of her career.
The sophomore pitcher and a graduate of Crown Point surrendered a couple of walks but worked out of a jam with the winning run at the plate, inducing a groundout to end the game. Holloway allowed two walks and struck out two batters for the save.
The day before, Holloway took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a 7-0 Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech. Holloway improved her record to 10-7 with the win. She allowed one hit and no runs with four walks and six strikeouts over 6 innings.
Marian men’s track and field team takes 3rd at league championships
Three local athletes on the Marian University-Indianapolis men’s track and field team had strong finishes to help their team to a third-place showing May 3 at the Crossroads League Championships at Indiana Wesleyan.
Freshman Adam Gasaway ran the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay that took second with a time of 7 minutes, 38.37 seconds. He and his teammates on the relay also hit the NAIA A Standard and recorded the fourth-best time in Marian program history in the event. Gasaway, a La Porte graduate, also took sixth in the 800 run (1:57.07).
Sophomore and Crown Point graduate Matt Wielgus finished fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:01.39. Portage grad and Marian senior Lucas Sullivan took sixth place in the 10,000 with a time of 33:49.79.