Munster graduate Abbey Kapitan finished in second place in the women’s weight throw at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Kapitan, a junior at Notre Dame, earned the runner-up finish with a personal-best throw of 20.76 meters at the championships, which were held Feb. 21-23 at Virginia Tech. She also placed 14th in the shot put finals (14.16 meters).
Kapitan was named to the All-ACC First Team. It was the second time she’s been named all-conference in her career.
TenHove leads Cedarville hoops to NCCAA tourney title
Valparaiso grad Conner TenHove and the Cedarville men’s basketball team overcame a 19-point deficit to win the National Christian College Athletic Association Division I championship in stunning fashion.
TenHove, a starting sophomore forward, led top-seeded Cedarville with 14 points and grabbed five rebounds in the 64-58 victory over No. 2 Roberts Wesleyan (New York) on Saturday in Winona Lake.
TenHove was named the Tournament Most Outstanding Player and he was picked for the NCCAA All-America Second Team.
He scored a team-high 20 points in the 72-59 semifinal win two days earlier against No. 4 Bluefield (Virginia), shooting 4 for 6 from 3-point range, going 4 for 4 at the free-throw line and grabbing seven rebounds.
In the opening tournament win over Nebraska Christian on Wednesday, TenHove recorded a season-high three steals to go with his seven rebounds, five points and three assists.
TenHove also was named to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference All-Conference first team.
Cedarville (21-12) had its first 20-win season since 2012-13.
Patrick helps DePauw baseball extend winning streak
DePauw sophomore outfielder Charlie Patrick's big day at the plate helped the Tigers sweep a doubleheader against Manchester.
The Crown Point graduate went 1 for 3 in Game 1 for DePauw on March 10. He hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1 and added a walk. DePauw went on to win 2-1.
In Game 2, Patrick blasted a 2-run homer in the bottom of the first inning on his way to a 1 for 4 effort at the plate. DePauw earned a 9-2 win and a fifth consecutive victory.
DePauw also defeated Manchester 9-6 on March 9, with Patrick going 2 for 5 with an RBI double and a run scored. The second game was called because of weather.
Freshman softball player hits 1st homer
Kari LaFreniere hit her first collegiate home run as part of an impressive day at the plate for Indiana Tech softball.
LaFreniere, a Chesterton graduate and freshman outfielder, hit a 3-run homer as part of a 9-0 shutout of Embry-Riddle (Arizona) on March 11. LaFreniere went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored, setting season-high marks for hits, RBIs and runs. Along with the 3-run homer, she added a pair of doubles.