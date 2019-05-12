Alexis Miestowski finished tied for 33rd overall at the NCAA Regional East Lansing golf tournament as part of a sixth-place finish for the Indiana women’s golf team. The Hoosiers now advance to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2007.
Miestowski, a freshman and a graduate of Lake Central, had her best round of the tournament on Wednesday, shooting a 1-under-par 71 to finish at 7-over overall (77-75-71—233). In her final round, she played the first seven holes at 1-over par before recording birdies on three of her next four holes to get to 2-under at Forest Akers West Golf Course.
Indiana finished with a total score to 883 make the NCAA Championship for the 11th time in school history. The Hoosiers were the final at-large team to earn a bid into the regional tournament. They’ll be part of the 24-team field at the NCAA Championships May 17-22 at The Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Ark.
Payne, Zak wins conference championships
Jacob Payne became the third straight athlete from his Trine University program to win the pole vault event at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association outdoor track and field championship.
Payne, a senior and LaPorte graduate, won with a mark of 14-11 to capture the title May 3. Overall, the Division III team finished second for the third year in a row. Trine scored a total of 137.5 points in the two-day event.
For his efforts, Payne and three other teammates were honored with all-conference honors.
Hanover Central graduate Nick Zak, a fellow Trine senior, also earned all-conference honors. He was the lone Thunder runner to win a running event, finishing first in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:00.79.
Top-10 finishes for local track and field athletes
Raegene Thomas and Sarah Spangler finished strong in their individual events to help the Marian University-Indianapolis women’s track and field team to a third-place finish at the Crossroads League Championships, which wrapped up May 3.
Thomas, a sophomore and Merriville graduate, took fifth place in the shot put to earn four team points on May 2, a day where rain affected but didn’t cancel events. Her mark was 12.11 meters in the NAIA conference meet.
Also that day, freshman and Hanover Central graduate Spangler took seventh place in the discus with her throw of 37.47 meters.
TenHove named team MVP
Sophomore Conner TenHove was awarded the 2018-19 team MVP award for his season with the Cedarville University men’s basketball team.
TenHove, a 6-foot-7 forward from Valparaiso, led the team in points per game (15.0) and rebounds per game (6.3) this season. He also set a single-season school record in free-throw percentage at 94.9% (75 for 79).
TenHove started all 33 games this season, averaging 29.6 minutes on the floor. He recorded five double-doubles on the season.
He also was named Great Midwest Athletic Conference first team All-Conference.
He’s also a left-handed pitcher on the school’s baseball team.