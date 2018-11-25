Nikki Smith shattered a Notre Dame women's swimming record in the 200-yard butterfly — twice in the same meet.
In the morning preliminary session on Nov. 17, the senior and Munster alumna broke her own previous record in the 200 fly with a swim of 1 minute, 56.18 seconds at the Ohio State Fall Invitational. Later that night, she shattered the record again, touching the wall in 1:55.23. That swim earned her a third-place finish in the 200 fly.
Smith also took second in the 100 fly at the invitational with a 52.80.
She helped the Irish swimming and diving team finish the fall part of the season on a high note by taking second at the Ohio State invitational. The women had 2,011.50 points and finished behind Stanford.
Local basketball players part of solid start for DePauw
Ken Decker scored a career-high 20 points to lead the DePauw men’s basketball team to a dominant 97-75 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore starting forward and Crown Point graduate scored the game’s first seven points and his Division III Tigers never trailed in the win over Principia on Nov. 17 at Illinois College’s Merris Classic.
The Tigers shot 55.1 percent from the field and Decker mirrored that success, shooting 7 for 12, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, and making both of his free throws. He also grabbed two rebounds.
James Havrilla, a 6-7 freshman forward out of La Lumiere School, is also on the DePauw squad. He played his first minute of the season in the game against Principia and grabbed one of the team’s 29 defensive rebounds in the game.
Daugherty helps St. Francis football stay alive in playoffs
Offensive lineman John Daugherty, an Andrean graduate, grabbed a fumble in the end zone from his St. Francis (Indiana) quarterback with just six seconds left in the first quarter of the first-round playoff game against Grand View.
His touchdown made it 13-0 and St. Francis went on to earn a 34-3 victory for the No. 8 Cougars in the NAIA FCS playoffs.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound junior lineman from Crown Point played left and right guard in the Nov. 17 game and scored one of the two rushing touchdowns for the Cougars.
With a 33-23 victory over No. 12 Baker in the quarterfinals Saturday, St. Francis improved to 10-2 and advanced to play top-ranked Morningside on Dec. 1 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Hrosik contributes in 1st season with Purdue swimming
The Purdue men’s swimmers — the divers were competing at another meet — took first out of nine teams in the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, winning a multi-day invite on the road for the first time since November 2001.
Valparaiso graduate and Purdue freshman Ryan Hrosik won one of his races to help contribute to the victory.
Hrosik, a butterfly and freestyle swimmer, won the C Final of the 100-yard fly with a 50.13 at the invite, which went from Nov. 15-17.
He also swam the 100 free in 46.02 in the prelims and took fifth in the D Final in that event. Hrosik swam the second leg of the 400 free relay, and he and his teammates took ninth in the event with a 3:02.46.