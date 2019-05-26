Nicole Heiniger, a senior on the Grand Valley State women’s tennis team, was selected as the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award recipient in the Midwest Region.
Heiniger played her final match of her collegiate career in a 4-0 team loss to No. 1-ranked Lynn in the NCAA Division II Tennis Championships.
The Munster graduate, and her doubles partner Livia Christman, lost 6-1 at No. 3 doubles in the first round of the championships May 22 in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
No. 28-ranked Grand Valley State finished the season 23-5. The Lakers advanced to the NCAA championships after a 4-1 victory over Wayne State May 14 in the NCAA Midwest Region 2 final in Detroit.
Heiniger and Christman won their match at No. 3 doubles 6-3.
Heiniger is one of three seniors on the team and earned the Arthur Ashe award with a 25-2 record in singles and 16-10 record in doubles this season, going 21-2 in singles and 15-9 in doubles in dual matches. She’s the third athlete in program history to receive the award, along with Chelsea Johnston in 2010 and Katelyn Schaffer in 2013.
Lombardini given top award at UMKC
Junior shortstop Lia Lombardini had to redshirt this season in softball at Missouri-Kansas City after she suffered a broken finger in the third week of the season. No matter, she was awarded the top accolade from the school as the UMKC Athletics Foundation Winner for leadership, academics and performance at the Banquet of Champions on April 30.
Lombardini, a Chesterton graduate, started 13 games and helped the softball team to its best start in school history at 12-2, which included earning victories over three NCAA tournament teams.
Her final stats for the season include a team-best .385 average (15-for-39), .677 slugging percentage, .478 on-base percentage, 12 runs, two doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs, six walks and four stolen bases in 13 games.
Rademacher, Patrick earn all-conference honors
DePauw baseball teammates Grant Rademacher and Charlie Patrick were two of four players on their team to earn All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors.
Rademacher, a senior pitcher and Munster graduate, was DePauw’s only first-team selection; he was on the second-team last year. Rademacher finished the season 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA in a team-high 59.2 innings over 11 appearances while finishing second in the conference with 72 strikeouts.
Patrick, a sophomore outfielder from Crown Point, made the second team for the second year in a row. He was also the 2018 NCAC Newcomer of the Year. He hit .317 in 37 games this season with 44 hits, 34 runs, 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 37 RBIs, 22 walks, nine stolen bases and a team-best .590 slugging percentage. His eight home runs were tied for third in the conference.
DePauw’s season ended May 5 when it was swept by Allegheny 12-2 and 8-6. Patrick hit a 2-run homer in the sixth inning of the first game while Rademacher took the loss on the mound. The Tigers finished 22-15 overall and 8-8 in conference play.
Miestowski, Indiana golf compete at NCAAs
Lake Central graduate Alexis Miestowski finished off her freshman year on the Indiana women’s golf team with a 21st-place team finish at the NCAA Championship this past week.
Miestowski improved in each of her three rounds at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, finishing with a 77. She was 1-under par in her final five holes.
She tied for 122nd individually with scores of 89-82-77—248. It’s the first NCAA Championship appearance for Indiana since 2007 when it finished 24th.
The Hoosiers finished with a team score of 944 this year, finishing ahead of No. 8 Vanderbilt, No. 36 Tennessee and No. 43 UCF.