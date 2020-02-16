REGION COLLEGIANS: Northwestern’s Davison 'ready to contend' for national title

Andrew Howe knows a winner when he sees it.

That’s why he’s so excited about the potential he envisions with Chesterton’s Lucas Davison.

“Luke is ready to contend for a national title now,” said Howe, associate head coach at Northwestern. “He is constantly making adjustments and gets better each performance. He gets the most out of every day and continues improving.

“We really look forward to seeing him make a strong run (at the NCAA championships) in March.”

Howe, a Hanover Central grad, knows the sign of a champion, and those are strong words for a redshirt freshman like Davison. Howe was the 165-pound national champion at Wisconsin in 2010 when he went 37-0. He was 192-1 in high school and won three state titles at Hanover Central. And Howe, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2009, loves what he sees in Davison, who has only one loss in the Big Ten at 197 pounds and has won 10 of his last 11 matches.

“Luke elevates the entire wrestling room,” Howe said. “He has a positive attitude day in and day out. His work ethic and coachability make him someone who is a lot of fun to work with.

“He has bought into a high standard and is willing to do what it takes to succeed at this level and beyond.”