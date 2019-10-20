Success is definitely benefiting the University of Indianapolis’ Jacob Leffew.
The Valparaiso High product is the backup quarterback on a 6-0 team that continues to roll. Since the Greyhounds are rumbling over opponents, Leffew’s number has been called more.
Leffew, a redshirt freshman, has played in the last four games and getting valuable reps in lopsided victories. He’s behind senior standout and record-setting QB TJ Edwards on the depth chart.
“Jacob is currently our backup QB and is getting some time,” Indianapolis coach Chris Keevers said. “He has improved each semester he’s been there. We’re very happy with him.”
Leffew has thrown for 232 yards and a touchdown this fall. His most productive outing was a 5-for-7 passing effort for 89 yards against William Jewell. The Greyhounds are 4-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and are averaging 50.3 points per game, while giving up just 18.3.
Leffew is the only Region player seeing the field, but other area kids on the roster include: Ethan Igras (Lowell), Tommy Crowel (Highland), Koebe Clopton (Morton), Josh Benton (Merrillville) and Teangelo Rayner (Portage).
Women’s bowling
Kentucky Wesleyan’s Angelique McKeny (Boone Grove) rolled the program’s first-ever 300 game and earned individual honors at the Columbia 300 Penguin Classic hosted by Youngstown State.
The Panthers finished fifth as a team as McKeny had a five-game total of 1,107 pins, beating the runner-up by 14 pins.
Samantha Bugno (Highland) and Jessica Delgado (Michigan City) also compete for Kentucky Wesleyan, a Division II school.
You have free articles remaining.
Men’s soccer
Indiana Tech’s Edwin Rosado (EC Central) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Defensive Player of the Week.
The junior goalkeeper went 2-0 for the Warriors (9-4). He allowed just two goals over 180 minutes while making 10 saves. Rosado had a career-high nine saves in a 2-1 road win over then No. 15-ranked Madonna that helped the team move into sole possession of first place in the conference.
Women’s volleyball
Michigan State’s Alyssa Chronowski (Munster) had a season-high 24 kills, one shy of her career best, in a five-set victory over Iowa. The junior hit a match-best .465 in the victory.
• Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara (Marian Catholic) earned her third Big Ten weekly honor for the season.
The true freshman standout had 32 kills, two aces, 13 digs and five blocks in matches with Wisconsin and Purdue. She leads the Wildcats with 15 consecutive double-digit kill games.
• Trinity Christian’s Brianna Figueroa (Whiting) was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defender of the Week.
The junior had no less than 25 digs, including 29 in a five-set win over Lawrence Tech. She was 82 of 89 in passing and had double-figure digs in each of the five matches as the Trolls moved to 9-1 in the conference.