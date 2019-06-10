Elijah Gauldin won a national title in the 4x100-meter relay at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Gauldin, a Portage graduate and Tiffin (Ohio) University sophomore, and his relay teammates were seeded ninth coming into nationals. They advanced to the finals by finishing in the eighth and final qualifying spot in the preliminaries (40.96 seconds). They won the national title with a time of 40.58 seconds on May 25 in Kingsville, Texas.
It’s the third straight year that Tiffin's 4x100 relay team finished in the top two at outdoor nationals and the Dragons' first national title in the event.
More honors for Hoese
A couple days after Griffith native Kody Hoese was selected 25th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB first-year player draft, the third baseman was named a finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award.
Hoese, a .391 hitter with 92 hits, 61 RBIs and a .779 slugging percentage this season with Tulane, was one of 18 players added to the midseason watch list following 30 original nominees for the award at the start of the season. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity and it is open to players in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
Texas Tech's Josh Jung, New Mexico State's Nick Gonzales and Texas Tech's Cameron Warren were the other finalists. The winner will be announced later this month.
Also this past week, Hoese was named the 2019 District 7 Co-Player of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, becoming the fifth player in Tulane program history to earn the honor. Hoese shared the award with Jung.
Local softball player named to scholar-athlete team
Indiana Tech senior infielder Caitlyn Walter joined two other softball teammates in being named to the 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team.
The Lowell graduate is one of 510 softball student-athletes to be named to the NAIA team. It’s the second time Walter has received the national honor, which is awarded to an athlete who maintains a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.
Walter finished the season with a .262 average while starting 42 games. She recorded 28 hits, 17 runs, four doubles, a triple, 11 RBIs, eighth walks, a career-low 19 strikeouts and four stolen bases. She finished with a .268 average over her four-year career in 166 games.
Thorn helps Growlers get on a roll
Catcher Hunter Thorn helped his team, the Kalamazoo (Michigan) Growlers, rattle off five straight wins in the Northwoods League.
The Growlers snapped a two-game losing streak in the summer wood bat league by winning both games in a doubleheader on the road against the Kenosha (Wisconsin) Kingfish on June 2.
Thorn, a Portage graduate and player for Purdue Northwest, hit a two-run single to put the Growlers up 3-0 early in Game 1. Thorn went 1-for-3 in the game, a 4-3 Kalamazoo victory. He went 0-for-3 in the 7-4 win in the second game.
Two days later he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a 5-3 home win over Rockford (Illinois). It was the fourth win in the streak.
In nine games this season, he’s 8-for-29 (.276) with four RBIs, three runs and six walks, which gives him a .417 on-base percentage.
Hebron grad wins Northwoods League award
Chad Patrick was awarded Pitcher of the Night in the Northwoods League after he earned the win in his team’s 4-0 shutout.
Patrick, a Hebron graduate and pitcher for the Traverse City (Michigan) Pit Spitters, tossed 7 innings of one-hit ball with a walk and three strikeouts in the June 2 game against visiting Battle Creek (Michigan). The lone hit he allowed came in the fourth inning and was quickly negated with a double-play ball.
Patrick, who plays for Purdue Northwest, is 1-0 with a 3.37 ERA in three games (two starts) for the Pit Spitters, a first-year team in the college wood bat summer league. In 13.1 innings, Patrick has nine strikeouts, four walks and nine hits allowed.