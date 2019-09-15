Josh Gonzalez definitely has a leg up on the competition.
The Portage graduate has been a scoring machine for the Manchester men’s soccer team. The junior forward has team-highs of five goals and 10 points for the Spartans (2-3-1).
Gonzalez’s hot start garnered him the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week award.
Gonzalez, the reigning HCAC Offensive MVP, netted a pair of goals in a win over MacMurray and added two more goals — including the game-winner in overtime — in a 4-3 victory over Olivet.
“Josh is one of the best finishers I have ever seen and he continues to improve,” Manchester coach Corey Brueggeman said. “From the moment I saw him in high school and club, I knew he had what it takes to be a top player at the collegiate level.”
Football
Grand Valley State’s Aryuan Cain-Veasey (Michigan City) was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
The sophomore running back rushed for a career-high 200 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries in a 35-10 victory over Edinboro. Cain-Veasey scored on runs of 48, 94 and 29 yards and averaged 18.2 yards per carry.
• Wabash’s Ike James (Lowell) had a game-high 167 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to host University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Saturday.
Artie Equihua (Crown Point) had five tackles, while Patrick Kelly (Valparaiso) added three tackles and three pass breakups. Malcolm Lang (Gavit) had three tackles, including a tackle for loss.
• Ball State’s Antwan Davis (Lake Central) had five catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns in a 57-29 victory over Fordham. Davis, a redshirt senior, hauled in 40-yard TD. Teammate Markice Hurt (Michigan City) added 18 yards rushing.
On Saturday, Davis followed with a team-high 76 yards receiving and one TD in a 41-31 loss to Florida Atlantic.
• Illinois State’s Jeff Proctor (Munster) had 56 yards on nine carries in a 42-14 victory over Morehead State. He added 71 yards in a 21-3 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
• Marian’s Ethan Darter (Lake Central) threw for 188 yards and three TDs and Charles Salary (LaPorte) had a game-high 151 yards rushing and two touchdowns Saturday in a 49-14 victory over St. Ambrose.
Matt Plesac (Hobart) connected on all seven PATS for the Knights.
Men’s cross country
Marian’s Matt Wieglus (Crown Point) and Drew Holok (Crown Point) helped the team to a fifth-place finish at the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Meet.
• Manchester’s Lucas Fontanez (Lowell) finished 61st overall out of nearly 220 runners at Knight Invitational at Calvin College.
• St. Francis (Joliet) was fifth overall as a team at the Calvin Invitational in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Matt Wilson (Lowell) was 26th overall, while Zachary Hoover (Crown Point) was 30th. Carlos Martinez (Valparaiso) ended up 112th.