Charles Salary has been money at Marian University.
The standout running back and LaPorte product returns for the Knights, who are ranked No. 7 in the 2019 NAIA Preseason Coaches’ poll.
“Charles is one of the best leaders on our team,” Marian University coach Mark Henninger said. “There is no one that works harder than Charles. He is outstanding in the classroom, the locker room, and the field.”
Marian’s first play from scrimmage in 2018 was a Salary 75-yard touchdown run in a 52-7 victory over Saint Xavier.
“That play set the tone for the entire season,” Henninger said. “He’s an electric player. We finished first in the conference in rushing offense last year and Charles is a huge reason why.”
Salary, a senior and former Times Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for a team-high 1,319 yards (7.5 average) and 10 touchdowns last season. He also averaged 131.9 total yards per game.
Besides Salary, the Knights (10-1) return top scorer and Hobart grad Matt Plesac. The senior kicker had 94 points in 2018 and was 12-for-16 on field goal attempts.
“Matt’s been the placekicker here since he won the job his freshman year,” Henninger said. “He has a huge leg for someone his size and truly embraces his role on our team. Watching him mature over his time here has been a true joy for me as a coach.”
The Knights will have a familiar quarterback under center as well. Lake Central product Ethan Darter threw for 1,176 yards and 16 TDs in limited action last season.
“Ethan was 5-0 last season – he’s been ready to go since day one and we’re excited to see him take control of the offense,” Henninger said. “He’s worked very hard this summer and we are going to rely heavily on his abilities this fall.”
Offensive lineman David Kostbade (Hobart) and defensive linemen Jacob Strbjak (Munster) and Myles Morrow (Michigan City) are in the mix for playing time as well, according to Henninger.
The Knights begin the season Sept. 14 against Saint Ambrose.
In other college football news,
• Kent State’s Nate Warnock (LaPorte), who started all 12 games at center last season, returns for the Golden Flashes.
The senior has started the last 24 games, including his Kent State debut against Clemson in 2017.