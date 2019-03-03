Purdue senior Jackie Smailis broke three program records, including two relay records, at the Big Ten swimming championships.
The Highland graduate swam the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay that finished in a program-record 1 minute, 37.17 seconds Feb. 20. It was the third year in a row the Boilermakers set a program record in the event. The relay team beat the record from a year ago by .66 seconds.
This year, Purdue took seventh place in the event.
The next day, Smailis and her teammates set a program record in the 400 medley relay (3:34.21). Smailis led off with a 52.98.
Smailis swam a 1:54.61 in the 200 backstroke on the competition’s final day, smashing Purdue’s Allie Smith’s record of 1:55.72, which was set in 2010.
Crown Point grad Tetzloff wins SEC swim title
Aly Tetzloff won the 100-yard backstroke title at the SEC Championships. While it was the 12th time a member of the Auburn women’s swimming team had won the event, it was the first time since 2007.
The senior and Crown Point graduate led the race from start to finish on Feb. 22, finishing in a school-record 50.92 seconds.
Two events later, she swam the butterfly on the 400 medley relay team that finished second (3:29.06).
Earlier in the championships, she helped set an SEC record in the 400 freestyle relay (3:10.45). Tetzloff also set Auburn school records with the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.05) and 200 medley relay (1:35.73) teams.
In addition, Tetzloff took second in the 100 butterfly with a 50.94, a personal-best time.
Smith swims lifetime-bests in 3 events
Nikki Smith swam to her top times in three events — and set a school record — in the ACC Championships for the Notre Dame women’s swimming and diving team.
Smith, a Munster graduate and senior at Notre Dame, turned in a time of 1 minute, 54.66 seconds in the 200-yard butterfly to set a school record and finish second in the event. It was the third time this season that she broke her own record in this event.
She also swam a 52.50 in the 100 fly for seventh place and 1:58.59 in the 200 individual medley (17th place).
Notre Dame took fourth place overall with 909.50 points over the four-day meet.
Ash wins her 1st ACC title
Alivia Ash, a junior on the Louisville track and field team, won the women’s high jump on the second day of the ACC Indoor Championships.
The Merrillville graduate jumped and cleared a personal best 5-10 on Feb. 22 to earn her first ACC title in the event, along with first-team All-ACC honors. The Louisville women’s team finished fourth at the championships.
Pennington among nation's best
Junior guard Brenda Pennington helped the William Penn (Iowa) women’s basketball team to a 27-2 regular-season record and first conference title in 31 years.
The Bishop Noll graduate finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in assist/turnover ratio (2.5) among NAIA Division I players. She also ranked No. 18 in assists per game (4.8) and No. 19 in steals per game (2.6). Plus, she shot 82 percent from the free throw line, ranking 28th.
In the 79-67 Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal victory over Missouri Valley on Wednesday, Pennington scored a season-high 20 points, making 7 of 8 shots from the floor. She added three rebounds and eight assists.