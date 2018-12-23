Jerron Tatum certainly found his teammates in a recent game for Ancilla.
The Andrean grad and Chargers sophomore guard Tatum put up a game-high 25 assists and season-high 18 points on Dec. 13 in a dominant 126-54 victory over Indiana Institute of Technology Junior Varsity, Ancilla’s final game before the holidays. In Tatum’s first start of the season, he went 7-for-10 from the field, made 4-of-6 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds.
Ancilla is 8-2 this season. Tatum averages 7.9 points per game.
TenHove named Male Athlete of the Week at Cedarville
Starting 6-7 sophomore forward Conner TenHove was named the Male Athlete of the Week at Division II Cedarville University for his efforts with the men’s basketball team during the week of Dec. 9-15.
The Valparaiso graduate scored a team-high 28 points in a 91-89 Great Midwest Athletic Conference win over Tiffin on Dec. 14. He also grabbed five rebounds and went 5-for-5 at the free-throw line in Cedarville’s fourth consecutive victory. TenHove scored the go-ahead bucket with just 21 seconds left on the clock to help give his team the win.
TenHove has made 24 consecutive free throws this season. He leads the nation (Division II schools) in free-throw percentage at 97.1 percent, going 33-for-34 at the line. He also averages 15.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game to lead his team.
Dixon set season highs in basketball
Tarik Dixon set a bunch of season-high marks in a Dec. 8 basketball game for Kentucky Wesleyan including 36 minutes, 18 points, six field goals made, 15 field goal attempts and six 3-pointers. Dixon made his fourth start of the season in the game, a 76-59 loss to Cedarville in Division-II play.
Dixon, from Andrean and Dom Bosco Institute, also played well in a road game at Lincoln Memorial on Dec. 19. He came in off the bench and didn’t miss a shot, going 5-for-5 from the floor, making a trio of 3-pointers on three tries (all in the first half) and going 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. He finished the game with 15 points and a team-high four assists in the 87-67 loss.
Kukobat’s dunk helps get the win
Rade Kukobat, a 6-9 junior forward for Eastern Illinois men’s basketball team, provided a dunk and then completed a traditional three-point play to help give his team a little insurance in the final minute of a 73-66 win over Bradley.
Kukobat, from Don Bosco Prep and Lighthouse Academy, has started all 12 games for Eastern Illinois. Though he scored just five points in the game against Bradley on Dec. 13, three of those points came with the dunk and free throw to extend the lead to 67-62, after trailing Bradley 36-33 at the half. Kukobat also had seven rebounds and a block in the game.
He’s averaging 9.8 points per game this season.