Jerron Tatum scored a season-high 28 points, besting his previous mark of 19 points set the game before, for the NJCAA Division II Ancilla College men’s basketball team.
The sophomore guard and Andrean graduate went 10 for 22 shooting, setting season highs in both categories, and made a season-high 6 of 7 free throws during his 28-point performance in a 96-93 loss at Lansing (Michigan) Community College on Jan. 26. The loss ended the Chargers' four-game winning streak.
In the previous game against Jackson (Michigan) College, a 100-93 Ancilla victory, Tatum was one of five players in double figures. Tatum made 5 of 7 shots from beyond the arc while adding two rebounds, four assists and five steals.
TenHove earns Athlete of the Week honor
Valparaiso graduate and Cedarville sophomore forward Conner TenHove was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week on Jan. 28 as he’s helped his team leap toward the top of the Division II conference's standings.
After four straight victories, the Yellow Jackets improved to 9-3 in the standings, just a season after they missed the playoffs. During a pair of victories against defending conference tournament champion Ohio Dominican and Ohio Valley on Jan. 24 and 26, TenHove averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and a pair of steals per game.
TenHove fell short of the Ohio school's record for consecutive made free throws as he saw his streak end at 38; the school record is 45. He’s missed only two free throw shots all season, shooting more than 96 percent from the line.
Against Ohio Valley, TenHove just missed a double-double with 25 points and nine rebounds for his fourth 20-point game of the season. He scored 14 points against Ohio Dominican.
In an 81-68 loss to No. 14 Findlay on Jan. 31, TenHove scored a team-high 16 points, making 4-of-4 free throws.
Cifelli dives to victory on Senior Day
Purdue senior Joe Cifelli took first place in 3-meter diving with 390.90 points against No. 3-ranked Indiana. Cifelli’s victory was part of a six-dive, non-scoring exhibition on Senior Day as No. 24 Purdue fell in the Jan. 26 dual 188-106.
During the Big Ten Triple Duals with Northwestern and Minnesota on Friday, Cifelli was part of 1-2-3 sweep in 1-meter diving. Cifelli is from Crown Point and attended Marian Catholic.
He placed second with 326.55 points behind teammate Brandon Loschiavo (350.70 points). Purdue teammate Greg Duncan followed in third with 319.50 points.
Purdue defeated Northwestern 197-156 but lost to Minnesota 188-164 in the two-day duals.
Crown Point grad part of 3rd-ranked Stanford swim team
Stanford sophomore Hannah Kukurugya earned her first career victory at her home pool.
The victory for Kukurugya, a Crown Point graduate, in the 200-yard butterfly (1 minutes, 57.09 second) helped No. 3 Stanford to a 168-123 win over No. 20 UCLA on Friday. It gave Stanford its 28th straight dual-meet win.
Stanford also won every event in a 198-96 win at Arizona State on Jan. 26. Kukurugya took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (57.54) that day.
Stanford opened the winter schedule with a 195-99 victory over No. 21 Arizona on Jan. 25. Kukurugya took second in the 200 fly (1:58.20) and swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay that took fourth place (1:41.69).
Pennington among leaders for 21-2 William Penn women’s basketball
Starting 5-foot-5 junior guard Brenda Pennington contributed 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists — which tied a season high — as the William Penn (Iowa) women’s basketball team defeated MidAmerica Nazarene (Kansas) 80-62 Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games. William Penn has won 13 of its past 14 games, going 21-2 overall so far this season.
Pennington, a Bishop Noll graduate, has started every game this season for William Penn. She ranks fifth in NAIA Division I in assist/turnover ratio at 2.74:1, eighth in free-throw percentage at 85.9 percent and is tied for 14th in steals per game with 2.70. She averages just below 12 points per game, third on her team.
Pennington scored eight points and had five assists in a 74-47 win over Peru State (Nebraska) on Jan. 26. Two days prior, she made a season-high 9 of 11 free throws and scored 15 points in a 66-47 conference victory over Grand View (Iowa). She added five steals, four assists and three rebounds.