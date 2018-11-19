Conner TenHove scored a career-high 31 points in the first win of the season for the Cedarville men’s basketball team. He was named the school’s male athlete of the week on Nov. 12 for his performance.
The Valparaiso High School graduate, 6-foot-7 starting sophomore forward for Cedarville, a Division II school in Ohio, scored 11.4 points per game as a freshman last season and grabbed a team-high 5.8 rebounds.
He led the team to a 91-84 victory over Truman State on Nov. 10 with his double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds. He went 10 for 14 from the filed, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and made 7 of 8 free throws in the game.
He added 15 points and four rebounds in a 112-69 victory over Campbellsville-Somerset to open the home schedule Friday.
Green helps lead St. Francis football in playoffs
Senior running back Justin Green has dealt with an ankle injury this season but has come through for his University of St. Francis (Indiana) football team recently in the NAIA FCS playoffs.
The Griffith alumnus is the career rushing leader for St. Francis. He contributed nine rushes for 28 yards in a 40-20 victory over Taylor on Nov. 3. It guaranteed his team an NAIA FCS berth.
In the first round of that playoff series Saturday, the No. 8 Cougars avoided being upset like four other ranked teams. They defeated No. 10 Grand View 34-3 to advance. Green broke out for an 18-yard run as part of the successful opening drive that resulted in a quick 7-0 lead.
Green finished with 19 carries for 97 yards as part of the team’s 272 total rushing yards. The 9-2 Cougars will host No. 12 Baker (Kansas) on Saturday in the NAIA quarterfinals.
Local players contribute to Wabash football
Four area players helped with the defensive effort for the Wabash College football team during a 24-17 victory over DePauw to win the 125th Monon Bell game and a share of the conference title.
Munster grad and senior defensive back Jacob Helmer recorded two tackles (one was a sack) in the DePauw game Nov. 10. Sophomore Patrick Kelly from Valparaiso High School added two solo tackles and three total. Crown Point graduates Artie Equihua, a junior defensive back, and Don Schuch, sophomore defensive lineman, also got on the statsheet. Equihua had three assisted tackles, and Schuch added four solo tackles and two assists.
Wabash has a 9-1 record.
Wielgus runs well at conference
Matt Wielgus took 20th place in the Crossroads League men’s cross country conference championships earlier this month. The Marian University Indianapolis sophomore and Crown Point graduate was the second from his school to cross the finish line, clocking in at 27 minutes, 33.0 seconds.
Marian took fourth place as a team at the event with 143 points.
Jimenez blocks shot to keep shutout
Mike Jimenez may not have gotten on the score sheet for the Illinois-Chicago men’s soccer team in its regular-season finale, but he had a big defensive play to keep the shutout intact as the Flames defeated Northern Kentucky 3-0 on Nov. 2.
Jimenez, a redshirt junior and graduate of Munster, earned the start at defense. One of the most dangerous players for Northern Kentucky, Alex Willis, looked to score inside the 6-yard box in the 41st minute. Willis seemed destined to score his 17th goal of the season.
That’s when Jimenez slid in front of Willis’ foot to block the shot and keep the opponent off the board.
Illinois-Chicago won the Horizon League tournament title, but lost to Michigan State 2-0 in the snow Thursday in East Lansing, Michigan. The Flames finished the season 12-6-2.