Rachel Bontrager is taking off where she left off.
After a solid freshman season on the Western Michigan volleyball team, the Valparaiso product has topped the team in kills in seven consecutive matches to start the season.
Bontrager had her first double-double with 20 kills and 10 digs in a victory over South Dakota State on Aug. 25, while adding 22 kills and 15 digs in Friday’s win over IUPUI.
Bontrager was named to the UMKC Invitational All-Tournament team at the season-opening tournament.
For the season, the sophomore outside hitter has 116 kills and is averaging 4.30 kills per set. Bontrager ranked second in the Mid-American Conference in both kills per set and total points after four matches.
• East Tennessee State’s Alyssa Kvarta (Crown Point) was named to the Gamecock Invitational All-Tournament team. The team went 2-1 with wins over Clemson and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi.
Kvarta had 13 kills and 102 assists (10.20 assists per set) in the tournament. The senior also added 24 digs and four blocks. Against Clemson, Kvarta had her first double-double of the season with 43 assists and 13 digs. She also reached 1,500 career assists and added a new career-high of eight kills.
• Duquesne’s Dani Suiter (Valparaiso) recorded 23 assists as the team won its first match of the season 3-0 over Lafayette.
• Saint Xavier’s Kate Bontrager, Rachel Bontrager's older sister, had three double-doubles last weekend, including 17 kills and 13 digs against Marian University (Indiana).
Football
Southern Illinois senior Matt DeSomer (Andrean) ran for a score and passed for another in his team’s 49-10 victory over Murray State.
• University of Saint Francis (Indiana) senior Justin Green (Griffith) had 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the two-time defending NAIA champs thumped Robert Morris University (Chicago) 42-9.
Green also added an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and finished with 233 all-purpose yards.
The Cougars have won 24 consecutive games.
• Charles Salary (LaPorte), a junior at Marian University (Indiana), had 12 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 52-7 thrashing of Saint Xavier.
Salary moved into fifth place in the program’s all-time rushing list.
Matt Plesac (Hobart) added a 38-yard field goal for the Knights.
• Wabash’s Ike James (Lowell) had a team-high 107 yards rushing and a TD in a 41-17 victory over Hiram.
Artie Equihua (Crown Point) added two tackles and had a 5-yard reception for the Little Giants, while Patrick Kelly (Valparaiso) had two tackles.
Men’s cross country
University of Saint Francis (Illinois) opened the 2018 season ranked No. 5 in NAIA and finished second overall on Friday at their season-opening invitational.
Junior Matt Wilson (Lowell) was fifth overall and sophomore Zachary Hoover (Crown Point) was sixth on the 5K course.
Freshman Carlos Martinez (Valparaiso) also landed in the top-20, taking 19th in his first collegiate race.
The Saints, who won the Chicagoland Colllegiate Athletic Conference title and were ninth at the NAIA Championships last season, are coached by Bishop Noll grad Jeff Barker.
Men’s soccer
Wabash got a goal from Michael Tanchevski (Crown Point) to open the season with a 2-0 victory over Franklin College.