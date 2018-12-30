Junior forward Tremell Murphy started and scored 11 points for the Drake men’s basketball team in a 98-70 win over McKendree.
Murphy, a Griffith graduate, tied his season-high with eight rebounds Saturday as Drake improved to 11-2. It is the most wins in program history before the start of conference play.
Murphy also had four of Drake's 28 assists, the most in a single game since 2002 for the Bulldogs.
Twin brother Anthony Murphy chipped in four points and six rebounds against the Division II school from Illinois.
Tremell Murphy has started all 12 games he's played and is averaging 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He's shooting 36.8 percent from behind the 3-point arc (7 of 19) and 47.7 percent from the floor (41 of 86).
Anthony Murphy has played in all 13 games and earned two starts. He's averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game after spending the last two seasons playing junior college basketball with his brother at Florida SouthWestern College.
Merrillville native D.J. Wilkins, a Bulldogs freshman guard, also has been a huge contributor. He is third on the team in scoring (10.5 points per game) and leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (43.9 percent). His 29 3-pointers rank second on the team.
Wilkins has started all 13 games.
Drake begins play in the Missouri Valley Conference on Wednesday at Evansville.
The Bulldogs were picked to finish ninth in the 10-team league in the preseason poll, but Drake currently has the best record in the league.
Wilbon sets season-high marks for Robert Morris
Cameron Wilbon set season-highs in points, minutes, field goals, assists and blocks in a dominant 108-51 victory for the Robert Morris men’s basketball team over Hood, a Division III school in Maryland.
The 6-foot-5 freshman guard from Don Bosco Prep and Merrillville High School came off the bench to score nine points in his 18 minutes, going 4 for 4 from the field Saturday.
Robert Morris set a single-game record with 32 assists — and five of those came from Wilbon. It was the first game he recorded more than one assist. Wilbon also registered three rebounds and three blocks.
LaPorte grads swim well against top opponent
In the final meet of 2018 for the Wabash College men’s swimming and diving team, LaPorte graduates Justin Dusza, Ben Klimczak and Isaac Temores helped rack up some points in a dual meet loss to the University of Indianapolis, which is ranked No. 2 in Division II.
The Dec. 14 meet started on a positive note for Wabash with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay. Dusza, a freshman, swam the first leg followed by his teammates Samuel Bleisch, Kevin Sheridan and Joe Whitaker. They finished with a winning time of 55.65 seconds.
To bookend the meet, the Little Giants took third in the 200 freestyle relay with Temores, a freshman, swimming along with Wesley Slaughter, Kyle Louks and Jan Dziadek. They combined for a 1:28.04.
Klimczak, a sophomore, took third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.86.
Wabash, a Division III program, lost the dual meet 193-49.
Bonin contributes at Earlham
Blake Bonin started all 11 games before the holidays for Earlham College men’s basketball, averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
A 5-foot-8 junior guard from Crown Point, Bonin grabbed a season-high six rebounds in a 74-66 loss at Kalamazoo on Dec. 20. He also tied teammate Tarig Eldosougi for the team-high in rebounds. All of Bonin's rebounds came on the defensive end.
Bonin played 21 minutes and scored eight points. Despite outscoring its opponent 36-33 in the second half, the Division III Earlham squad wasn’t able to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit.