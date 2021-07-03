 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region hoops products Roman Penn, ShanQuan Hemphill set to return after injuries
alert urgent
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Region hoops products Roman Penn, ShanQuan Hemphill set to return after injuries

There’s no telling how far Drake could’ve gone in the 2021 NCAA tournament if Region products Roman Penn and ShanQuan Hemphill had been fully healthy.

Penn (Bishop Noll) missed the final eight games of the 2020-21 season after suffering a foot injury. Hemphill (Michigan City) missed 10 games late in the year with a similar injury before returning for a tournament win over Wichita State where he was limited to nothing more than a decoy role.

Penn and Hemphill will get the chance to see how far they can go this season as both players have elected to return to Drake, along with Region teammates D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville), Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) and Tremell Murphy (Griffith).

“Both of them are in different phases,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said during last week’s Missouri Valley Conference teleconference. “Tank is a little further along. Roman had a little bit of a setback, but he just got cleared this past week. We’re taking it really cautiously with him, and he’ll start really going full tilt in late July. Tank has been full go for the last month or so.”

Penn averaged 11.2 points and 5.5 assists per game while being named to the All-MVC First Team. Hemphill was named the Valley Newcomer of the Year and a member of the All-MVC Second Team and All-Defensive team after averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds before his injury.

Hemphill was only supposed to have one season at Drake after he was a graduate transfer from Green Bay, but when the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to all basketball players in the 2020-21 season, it allowed Drake to return the bulk of its roster, including Hemphill, Jackson and Murphy.

“We had discussed it several times during the year and had an open dialogue about it,” DeVries said. “They were all pretty adamant about coming back. Several are finishing up their master’s degrees and this was important to them. We’re certainly excited and glad to have them back. We’re glad to have that chemistry, but we’re starting all over again. It doesn’t just happen, but happy to have this group back together again.”

New beginning for Peterson

While Drake will have a quintet of seasoned Region veterans, first-year Indiana State coach Josh Schertz will begin his career in the Valley along with freshman Quimari Peterson.

The 2021 Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year averaged 14 points, 4 nrebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game for West Side. Peterson played for Indiana State alum Chris Buggs, and Schertz was excited to add the 6-foot-1 point guard after taking over the Sycamores in the spring.

“(ISU assistant coach) Matthew Graves had a connection with Coach Buggs and that was the connection,” Schertz said. “We looked at him early when I got here in April. Between the transfer portal and guys not being great fits, we had one player returning at one point. We were certainly on the lookout.”

The more Schertz watched Peterson, the more he saw a player who could fit into what he deems is a complicated system that takes some acclimation to learn. Peterson has been an eager student over the summer, missing time on campus only to return home to graduate.

“He’s a hard-nosed guard who competes and can defend his position at this level,” Schertz said. “He’s coachable. He comes in every day and he’s engaged. A guard we’re really happy with, to add kind of at the late date. We’re glad he was still available.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts