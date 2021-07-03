Region hoops products Roman Penn, ShanQuan Hemphill set to return after injuries

There’s no telling how far Drake could’ve gone in the 2021 NCAA tournament if Region products Roman Penn and ShanQuan Hemphill had been fully healthy.

Penn (Bishop Noll) missed the final eight games of the 2020-21 season after suffering a foot injury. Hemphill (Michigan City) missed 10 games late in the year with a similar injury before returning for a tournament win over Wichita State where he was limited to nothing more than a decoy role.

Penn and Hemphill will get the chance to see how far they can go this season as both players have elected to return to Drake, along with Region teammates D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville), Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) and Tremell Murphy (Griffith).

“Both of them are in different phases,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said during last week’s Missouri Valley Conference teleconference. “Tank is a little further along. Roman had a little bit of a setback, but he just got cleared this past week. We’re taking it really cautiously with him, and he’ll start really going full tilt in late July. Tank has been full go for the last month or so.”