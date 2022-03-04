Region-led Drake punches semifinal ticket; Valpo ends up-and-down season

ST. LOUIS — It was a quarterfinal split for Region fans at Arch Madness. The hometown Beacons put up a valiant effort in a 67-58 loss to second-seeded Missouri State. The Bears won the previous two meeting by an average of 17.5 points.

Valparaiso's season ends at 14-18. Thomas Kithier finished with 17 points and seven rebounds while battling through a back injury. Sheldon Edwards registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Former Beacon Donavan Clay scored 17 points, all in the first half.

Drake capped off the night pulling away from Southern Illinois with a 65-52 win. Bishop Noll grad Roman Penn shouted to both sides of the arena, "Two more," as he walked off the floor.

The Bulldogs (23-9) will meet Missouri State at 5:05 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal. Michigan City grad ShanQuan Hemphill registered a double-double with a season-high 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with 10 rebounds. He also surpassed 1,000 career points.

Penn had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Griffith native Tremell Murphy had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks. Merrillville grad Jonah Jackson did not play, and neither did D.J. Wilkins, who suffered a torn ACL on Feb. 26.

Here's a look back at tonight's games:

Drake 65, Southern Illinois 52

4:03 2H: Roman Penn gets in the lane and hits a pull-up jumper. ShanQuan Hemphill rolls to the rim and lays one in. Drake pulling away led by Region guys, as they have for several years now. Bulldogs lead Southern Illinois 58-44.

6:33 2H: ShanQuan Hemphill all around the ball of late. The Michigan City grad had a tough take with four on the shot clock and blew by his defender. Next possession he grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled on a putback attempt. He has 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 5 for 7. Drake leads 52-42.

7:58 2H: Drake has a 9-4 rebounding edge in the second half, including four on the offensive glass. Bishop Noll grad Roman Penn grabbing the latest off a long Tucker DeVries miss. Bulldogs lead Southern Illinois 48-39.

9:38 2H: Tremell Murphy just picked up his fourth foul battling Marcus Domask, who has 16 points, for post position. Murphy has eight points and six rebounds but likely sits for awhile. Drake has a 46-37 lead.

11:31 2H: Really rough stretch for Southern Illinois. The Salukis have turned it over four times and held without a field goal over last 6 minutes, 17 seconds. Drake has a 43-33 lead and is 7-for-12 shooting in the half. Bulldogs have 7-3 rebounding edge with 10 paint points.

13:09 2H: Tremell Murphy with another offensive rebound and putback. Drake on a 7-0 run over last 4:27 to take 41-32 lead on Southern Illinois. ShanQuan Hemphill 10 points and nine rebounds. Tremell Murphy eight points and six rebounds. Roman Penn up to seven points.

15:51 2H: Tremell Murphy with a hard collision with Lance Jones, goes as a block on Jones. Drake leads Southern Illinois 37-32. Both teams shooting it better this half with Drake hitting all four of its shots and SIU going 3 for 4.

16:51 2H: ShanQuan Hemphill and Tremell Murphy have six of Drake's first nine points to start the second half as Drake leads Southern Illinois 37-32.

HALF: Drake made its final four field goals to claim a 28-26 halftime lead against Southern Illinois, which did not hit a field goal over the final 2:48. Garrett Sturtz leads Drake with eight points. Michigan City grad ShanQuan Hemphill has six points.

Southern Illinois was 10-for-31 shooting and 2-for-17 on 3s while Drake was 10 for 30.

2:47 1H: Drake played a whole possession defensively with Tremell Murphy laying on the ground on the offensive end. Salukis on a 7-0 run to take a 24-17 lead. Drake has a scoring drought of 4 minutes, 12 seconds and has made 1 of its last 12 shots.

7:57 1H: Drake and SIU even at 15. Marcus Domask has eight points. Five different Bulldogs have scored. Not much separation between teams, neither of which are shooting it well.

10:59 1H: ShanQuan Hemphill, a Michigan City grad, is a magnet for the ball. He forces a steal and then secures an offensive rebound and draws a foul in the process. We're even between Drake and Southern Illinois at 13. Drake just 5-for-16 shooting but SIU is 1 for 7 on 3s.

15:29 1H: Southern Illinois is off to a strong start behind Marcus Domask. He has six of SIU's points as the Salukis lead Drake 9-8. Tremell Murphy had a tputback dunk as I walked in from interviews.

Missouri State 67, Valparaiso 58

FINAL: Missouri State 67, Valparaiso 58. A valiant effort by the Beacons against the second-seeded Bears. Gaige Prim hauled in his 17th rebound, finishing off a double-double with 16 points. Thomas Kithier had 17 points and seven rebounds. Sheldon Edwards had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

43.9 2H: Valparaiso went cold, having not scored in the last 2:29 and now are fouling with Missouri State leading 67-58 to try and extend the game.

3:56 2H: Lu'cye Patterson called for a foul trying to box out Kobe King. Beacons get an extra possession, having cut the Missouri State lead to 64-56. Beacons had cut a lead that was once 14 points to six.

5:02 2H: Valparaiso is on a 6-0 run as the Bears have been held without a field goal for the last 3:04. Valpo getting stops against Missouri State, which has a few sloppy turnovers.

12:14 2H: Valparaiso converted and then Isiaih Mosley scored. Thomas Kithier gets hit in the face and is sitting in the defensive painted area. It leads to an early media timeout with Missouri State leading Valparaiso 52-43.

Gaige Prim has 16 points and 13 rebounds. He has nine and five in the second half alone. Kobe King converted his first make to cut the deficit to seven before the aforementioned Mosley layup.

12:34 2H: Gaige Prim with a block and gets hit with a technical foul, his third personal. John Higgins indicated it was for something he said toward the broadcasters at center court. Kevion Taylor hits a pair of free throws to cut the Missouri State lead to 50-41 with the ball.

14:35 2H: Kobe King secured a turnover, drove down the lane and took a hard fall. He came up wincing in pain and will go to the free-throw line. Valparaiso has cut the Missouri State lead to 43-38. Kevion Taylor has hit a pair of 3-pointers and Missouri State has three turnovers in the half leading to three points (so far).

19:15 2H: Isiaih Mosley with a pull-up jumper and a Lu'cye Patterson bucket in the paint gives Missouri State a 39-28 lead and forces a quick Valparaiso timeout.

Kevion Taylor with a 3-pointer on the out-of-timeout play and Matt Lottich gives a, "Let's go!" as the lead was cut to eight. Missouri State answered, however.

HALF: Missouri State leads Valparaiso 35-28. Valpo has an 18-15 rebounding edge bu has surrendered five turnovers leading to seven Bears points. Thomas Kithier with 11 points and five rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting. Rest of the Beacons are 6-for-20 shooting.

Donovan Clay, meanwhile, has 17 points while shooting 6 for 7 from the floor, making both 3-point attempts and all three free throws.

:58 1H: Sheldon Edwards has come alive. He hit a pair of 3s to pull Valpo with 33-28 as Missouri State takes a timeout. One the first he hit the trey and got hit ... with a flop warning. Matt Lottich: "He got hit!"

1:37 1H: Donovan Clay cuts baseline and gets an easy dunk. He stares down the Valpo bench going the other way, with Missouri State leading 33-25.

3:06 1H: Both teams looked gassed there. Thomas Kithier travels to get us to the media. Donovan Clay hit a 3-pointer to give Missouri State a 28-22 lead. He has 10 points. Kithier with 11 and five rebounds.

4:42 1H: We were stuck on the same score for awhile. Ben Krikke free throws and a Gaige Prim bucket ended 3-minute scoring droughts for each team.

7:38 1H: Strong showing by Thomas Kithier, who has nine points and four rebounds. A 14-10 paint edge for Valparaiso, which trails Missouri State 23-18. Beacons' rebounding edge has expanded to 13-9.

Isiaih Mosley made a tough 3-pointer with a good contest by Kobe King. Sometimes you just nod and respect the shot.

9:46 1H: Valparaiso taking a timeout as the Bears take an 18-13 lead after nice ball movement for a baseline backdoor cut to free up Lu'cye Patterson. Beacons have battled of late but are struggling beyond the 3-point line. Now 0 for 7 on triples.

11:21 1H: Veteran official John Higgins is not having Eron Gordon's conversation for a foul on the other end. Gordon hit with one defensively as Missouri State has claimed a 16-13 lead. Donovan Clay has hit all three of his shots for seven points. Isiaih Mosley is as good as advertised, hitting a pair after an 0-for-2 start.

It's been a physical game so far but Valpo is holding its own with a one-rebound advantage. The Beacons are 0-for-5 on 3-pointers.

15:19 1H: Valparaiso out to a 9-8 lead. Thomas Kithier was active early on the offensive end. He had the first seven points going right at Gaige Prim. Beacons made their first four shots.

Love the defensive activity, doubling on Prim and rotating to the paint on drives. Missouri State forced to 3-for-7 shooting so far.

6:02 p.m.: Valparaiso coaching staff is suited up. Teams are 1-0 at Arch Madness when their coaching staff is dressed in suits. It was the Beacons, who beat Evansville 81-59 Thursday night.

5:52 p.m.: Starters are posted. Here are Valparaiso's five: Preston Ruedinger, Kobe King, Thomas Kithier, Kevion Taylor and Ben Krikke. Misouri State is starting Isiaih Mosley, Ja'Monta Black, Lu'cye Patterson, Donovan Clay (old friend) and Gaige Prim.

5 p.m.: Darius DeAveiro is in sweats and looks like he will again be out.

