Region native Marley Hanlon has Illinois-Chicago dancing into NCAA Tournament

Hanlon, a left-handed pitcher, was named the tournament’s MVP and also earned a nod onto the All-Tournament Team for the third time.

“Every time I step on the mound, I find something to get fired up about,” said Hanlon, who has 27 career wins. “I’ve come to realize that pitching ‘angry’ has always worked for me. It took me a long time to find the confidence in myself, but I finally found it about a year ago. Once I trusted the process, respected the hard work I’ve put in over the years, I was able to master the competitor mindset.”

One thing that Hanlon came to peace with was she’s not a power pitcher. She has thrown 105 1/3 innings with just 38 strikeouts this season. Big deal — she’s also 12-5 with a 2.22 ERA.

“I know that I am a weak-contact pitcher, and don’t try to be anyone but me,” Hanlon said. “I think it’s so easy to get wrapped up in what other pitchers are doing, and you tend to lose yourself in the process. I know when I step on the mound that I focus on putting the most spin on the ball whether it’s my curveball or my changeup. Once I believed in my heart that I could get the job done, everything else followed with that same confidence.”

Hanlon has nine complete games and a save this season. She’s also threw no-hitter against Rider.