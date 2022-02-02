Roman Penn on point as Drake ascends atop Valley

Roman Penn has proved his point. The Drake basketball star knows he belongs at the Division I level and he’s still proving it.

Game by game.

The former Bishop Noll star led the Warriors to three sectional titles and a regional crown, but didn’t have a Division I college offer out of high school. Not even a sniff from any Division II programs, he claims.

So Penn went the Don Bosco Prep route and earned a scholarship to Siena in New York. During his one season there, Penn broke his foot, the coach was let go, and even though he started 19 games for the Saints and averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game as a true freshman he was back on the recruiting trail.

He’s just glad he’s found a home at Drake, but it hasn’t come without more adversity.

Penn had the Bulldogs off to a record-setting season last year, sitting at 22-2 overall, and on the verge of the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in over a decade. But Penn broke his left foot (again) and was lost for the season. He was leading the Missouri Valley Conference in assists per game (5.5) when it happened.

“It’s definitely been a journey, that’s for sure,” said Penn, the team’s starting point guard. “It’s good to be back, I feel healthy now, my body feels good, and I’m taking care of it.”

Penn, always with a positive attitude, sat on the sideline as the team advanced to the NCAA Tournament and beat Wichita State in West Lafayette. The Bulldogs fell to USC in their second game in Indianapolis.

“It was rough for sure, but it was cool to be in Indiana, close to the Region, and it really was a great experience, even just cheering on the team,” said Penn, who just went over the 1,000-point milestone at Drake. “Hopefully we can make another run this year.”

Penn is not playing with strangers in Des Moines, either. The star guard has plenty of familiar faces with him: Merrillville’s D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson, Griffith’s Tremell Murphy, and Michigan City’s ShanQuan Hemphill.

“It’s crazy we’re all together here,” Penn said. “We’re all from the Region, playing Division I — it’s such a blessing.

“We enjoy every day and every moment. When we go back home, we all ride in one car. We talk every day and have great team chemistry. You can’t take those things for granted.”

Penn is definitely the straw that stirs the drink. As the team’s point guard, he was missed immensely when he went down with another foot injury against Valparaiso on Dec. 2 and was out seven games.

Since his return, he’s averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 assists per game.

Drake is 16-6 overall and currently tied for first in the Missouri Valley with Loyola with 7-2 marks.

“We know there’s a lot of expectations here,” Penn said. “Last year we were under the radar, the underdogs. This year we’re picked first (in the league), and while that’s a great achievement, that also brings pressure. We welcome it, but we also know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. It’s nice to be in this position and really see how far the program has come.”

It’s a far cry from Siena when the team went 8-24 in Penn’s only season when he broke his foot. The team ended up forfeiting those eight wins for NCAA violations. At the time of his injury, Penn was the team’s most consistent player and second-leading scorer.

Penn’s family is in Hammond, he said, right by Bishop Noll. He’s already earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and is working on his master’s in communications. The senior knows this is probably his last run for the Bulldogs and last shot at another trip to the Big Dance.

Staying healthy and staying focused are on top of his to-do list.

“You have to really enjoy every game, every moment because the pressure will get to you if you let it,” Penn said. “The coaches are good at keeping us in the moment. We know expectations are high and the goal is the (NCAA) Tournament, but we have to take it one game at a time and just make sure we’re focused on getting better.”

In other men’s college basketball news,

• Drake’s D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) became the program’s all-time winningest player. Wilkins has been a part of 81 wins at the school with 111 career starts. He also went over the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season.

• Sacramento State’s Cameron Wilbon (Merrillville) had his first collegiate double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds) in a 67-62 loss to Portland State on Jan. 15.

Over a three-game stretch, Wilbon averaged 15 points and 8.3 rebounds.

• South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard (EC Central), who had missed some time with an ankle injury, came off the bench to score 13 points and added a game-high six assists in Saturday’s 74-63 victory over host Texas A&M.

Couisnard added 15 points off the bench in a victory over Georgia.

Wrestling

North Central’s Cole Cervantes (Griffith) was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Wrestler of the Week.

The junior 157-pounder went 4-0, including victories over two All-Americans. He rallied from a 9-6 deficit and pinned Millikin’s Peter McCuster, and edged Concordia’s Jack O’Donnell 18-15 at a CCIW meet.

Cervantes is 21-6 this season with eight pins, one technical fall, and 10 decisions on his resume.

Teammate Javen Estrada (Crown Point) is 19-1 at 141 pounds.

• Wartburg’s Kris Rumph (Portage) was 3-0 at 149 pounds as the team won the A-R-C Duals in Dubuque, Iowa.

Damari Dancy (Portage) won his only match at 285.

The team is the top-ranked program in the latest InterMat Division III poll, while Rumph is ranked second at 149.

• No. 17 Purdue edged Indiana 17-16 Saturday in their Big Ten Conference showdown.

Donnell Washington (Portage), ranked No. 14 at 184 pounds, won a 7-3 decision over Max Lyon. Washington improved to 12-3 on the season.

Women’s basketball

Wabash Valley’s Daijah Smith (Lighthouse) and Darlisha Reed (Gavit) have helped the program to a 20-1 record and current No. 8 ranking in the latest NJCAA Division I poll. The team has won 19 straight games.

Smith is the team’s leading scorer at 14.6 points a game and second in rebounds (6.3).

Reed is the team’s top rebounder at 7.2 a game, while averaging 11.1 points.

Men’s track and field

Marian’s Armani Glass (Merrillville) hit the NAIA ‘B’ standard in the 60-meters, finishing first with a time of 6.92 seconds at the Tom Hathaway Classic. Glass is also a member of the Knights’ football team.

Women’s volleyball

Florida State’s Morgan Chacon (Crown Point) was named to the 2021 All-ACC Academic Team.

Chacon made the team for the second straight season and is currently in graduate school working on her master’s in social and sustainable entrepreneurship. The redshirt junior made the All-ACC Second Team for the second straight season. She ranks in the top 25 all-time in service percentage (.910, 22nd), digs per set (2.92, 16th), points (800, 25th), points per set (3.02, 18th), and double-doubles (22, 21st).

