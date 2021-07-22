Roosevelt grad George Taliaferro honored by Big Ten

COLLEGE SPORTS
George Taliaferro honored by Big Ten: Roosevelt graduate George Taliaferro starred as Indiana's leading rusher on its only undefeated team in 1945 (9-0-1), winning the Big Ten. Commissioner Kevin Warren announced during his opening remarks at Big Ten media days on Thursday that the league has set up the George and Viola Taliaferro Scholarship, which will "provide individuals who have not historically had access to collegiate conference office leadership positions with an opportunity to work in the Office of the Commissioner and gain valuable experience in both the sports and business sectors," a release said. A three-time All-American, George was inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. In 1949, he became the first black player drafted in the NFL when the Chicago Bears selected him in the 13th round. Viola went to Indiana law school, graduating in 1977, and went onto become the first African American to work as magistrate and judge in the circuit court of Monroe County.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo adds Duck to staff: Dominique Duck helped lead Morehead State to three 20-win seasons and a pair of WNIT berths. She was announced as an assistant coach by Mary Evans on Thursday. Duck is a 2010 graduate of Western Kentucky, where she scored 1,344 career points, is second in games played and ninth in blocks.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats lose eighth straight: The Gary SouthShore RailCats face their thrid-worst losing streak in franchise history, dropping their eighth consecutive with a 6-5 loss to Cleburne on Thursday. The Railroaders (34-23) had a soft grounder to score the game-winning run in the ninth, to extend their tear having won 23 of their last 31 games. Gary's Jackson Smith and Jose Mercado had RBI singles in the fifth to tie the game at 5.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Region natives lead Southland past Oilmen: Saint Xavier teammates Oscar Trevino (Lowell) and Joe Rycerz (Schererville) combined for seven strikeouts in as many innings, allowing one run in Southland's 11-1 eight-inning win over the Northwest Indiana Oilmen on Thursday. Griffith native AJ Wright went 2 for 3 with a walk for NWI. Purdue Northwest's Alex Gasbarro drove in three as part of a 3-for-5 day for the Vikings.