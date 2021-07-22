Roosevelt grad George Taliaferro honored by Big Ten

COLLEGE SPORTS

George Taliaferro honored by Big Ten: Roosevelt graduate George Taliaferro starred as Indiana's leading rusher on its only undefeated team in 1945 (9-0-1), winning the Big Ten. Commissioner Kevin Warren announced during his opening remarks at Big Ten media days on Thursday that the league has set up the George and Viola Taliaferro Scholarship, which will "provide individuals who have not historically had access to collegiate conference office leadership positions with an opportunity to work in the Office of the Commissioner and gain valuable experience in both the sports and business sectors," a release said. A three-time All-American, George was inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. In 1949, he became the first black player drafted in the NFL when the Chicago Bears selected him in the 13th round. Viola went to Indiana law school, graduating in 1977, and went onto become the first African American to work as magistrate and judge in the circuit court of Monroe County.