Ryan Shelton stepping down as IUN women's basketball coach, staying on as AD
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ryan Shelton stepping down as IUN women's basketball coach, staying on as AD

GARY — After wearing two hats at Indiana Northwest for a while, Ryan Shelton is ready to give up one of them.

Shelton is stepping down as IUN women's basketball coach after 14 seasons but will remain as athletic director, a job he took on four years ago.

Shelton said he'll miss coaching a program that he's built into a consistent winner with 244 total victories, four conference titles, six trips to the NAIA National Tournament and seven 20-win seasons.

"My wife tells me that there was never going to be a good time for me (to leave coaching)," Shelton said Monday. "To be honest, maybe it's not the right time for me because I still have the passion. (But) maybe it's the right thing for our student-athletes."

IUN fields eight teams: men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, men's golf and women's volleyball. The university also tried to launch tennis programs, but the pandemic scuttled those plans.

"Although we don't have 16 teams, even the eight to 10 we've had since I've been athletic director stretches you really thin," Shelton said.

He's still running summer workouts for women's basketball after wrapping up what he considers to be a solid recruiting class. The goal is to have a new coach in place when the fall semester begins.

Even as AD, Shelton can't help but continue to be invested in a program he's given so many years to — even though that wasn't planned.

"When I started coaching, I said I'd help them for one year," Shelton said. "That was 14 years ago. My goal was to leave it in a much better situation than what I found it in.

"I think the tradition we built makes it an attractive opportunity for the next person."

Gallery: Kawann Short hosts fifth annual STEAM and football camp in East Chicago

NFL veteran Kawann Short returned home to host his fifth annual STEAM and football camp on Saturday.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Kawann Short helps coach children Saturday at the fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Greg Hughes, 13, sees how many marbles his floating foil barge will hold Saturday at the fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Ca…

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Rockel Hathorne assists 8-year-old Kennedy Jernigan during a coding session Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Kawann Short races 10-year-old Braylin Lewis Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Ten-year-old Trinitee Fields runs through a linebacker bag drill Saturday at the fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC…

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Isaiah Jordan, 10, has a conversation with Kawann Short Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Mekhi Whitehead, 16, tackles a pop-up dummy Saturday at the fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Chris Carlino supervises a drink break Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Chicago Blitz women's football player Gabby Laurino coached Thomas DeLacruze in warmup exercises Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and …

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Kanye Woods, 13, tackles a pop-up dummy Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Uploaded-images

Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Thomas DeLacruz, 12, can't quite find the handle on a pass Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.

