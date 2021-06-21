Ryan Shelton stepping down as IUN women's basketball coach, staying on as AD

GARY — After wearing two hats at Indiana Northwest for a while, Ryan Shelton is ready to give up one of them.

Shelton is stepping down as IUN women's basketball coach after 14 seasons but will remain as athletic director, a job he took on four years ago.

Shelton said he'll miss coaching a program that he's built into a consistent winner with 244 total victories, four conference titles, six trips to the NAIA National Tournament and seven 20-win seasons.

"My wife tells me that there was never going to be a good time for me (to leave coaching)," Shelton said Monday. "To be honest, maybe it's not the right time for me because I still have the passion. (But) maybe it's the right thing for our student-athletes."

IUN fields eight teams: men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, men's golf and women's volleyball. The university also tried to launch tennis programs, but the pandemic scuttled those plans.

"Although we don't have 16 teams, even the eight to 10 we've had since I've been athletic director stretches you really thin," Shelton said.