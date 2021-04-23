Sammy Krucek to defend Masters title on heels of Calumet College sectional win

HAMMOND — Sammy Krucek took his foot off the gas as a bowler in the last year or so, playing fewer leagues to concentrate on his jobs as an assistant coach at Calumet College and in the pro shop at Olympia Lanes. The 2019 Times Masters champion has still seen plenty of success.

The Crimson Wave men’s team finished first at the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships sectional qualifier in Addison, Ill. last week to qualify for next month’s national tournament for the 14th consecutive season. It’s the longest active streak in college bowling.

“We try to recruit players that are coachable. We know that if they have a solid background in bowling, we know that we can get them to the level that we need them to be,” Krucek said. “Each year, the program is unique but you have a process that you implement to be successful. You just need to get the kids to understand that process and buy into it each year.”

Teams go into the event without any knowledge of the lane conditions and are only allowed five balls. Krucek and Mike Kubacki’s strategy is to try to prepare for any outcome, see how balls react to the lanes and adjust.