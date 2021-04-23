Sammy Krucek to defend Masters title on heels of Calumet College sectional win

HAMMOND — Sammy Krucek took his foot off the gas as a bowler in the last year or so, playing fewer leagues to concentrate on his jobs as an assistant coach at Calumet College and in the pro shop at Olympia Lanes. The 2019 Times Masters champion has still seen plenty of success.
The Crimson Wave men’s team finished first at the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships sectional qualifier in Addison, Ill. last week to qualify for next month’s national tournament for the 14th consecutive season. It’s the longest active streak in college bowling.
“We try to recruit players that are coachable. We know that if they have a solid background in bowling, we know that we can get them to the level that we need them to be,” Krucek said. “Each year, the program is unique but you have a process that you implement to be successful. You just need to get the kids to understand that process and buy into it each year.”
Teams go into the event without any knowledge of the lane conditions and are only allowed five balls. Krucek and Mike Kubacki’s strategy is to try to prepare for any outcome, see how balls react to the lanes and adjust.
“We kind of rallied at the end of the first day and we saw the mistakes we made Saturday morning and went back to the drawing board,” Krucek said. “We did what we did on day two and it’s a credit to the guys for being ready to make the changes that were necessary because with the start we had it could’ve went either way. They went out and performed on Sunday.”
The Wave were fourth after the first day but leapfrogged three teams on the second and pulled away late to win with a 40-game total pinfall of 8,376. CCSJ averaged 220 over the last nine games, despite a 145 to finish the day.
The Intercollegiate Team Championships will be held May 5 through 8 in Wyoming, Mich.
“We have a lot of talented guys on the team right now. We’ve had talented guys in the past but these guys grew up in it, they understand where the sport is and where it’s going,” Krucek said. “The expectation (for ITC) is, without a doubt, a win. We’re looking to bring home a national title.”
Individually, he’ll defend his Times Masters championship Sunday.
The Times bowling tournaments were canceled last season. Krucek was the 2019 Masters champ.
The Masters is played on a more difficult oil pattern. It started in 2011 and is aimed at a higher-caliber bowler. Four of the event’s nine champions have been connected to Calumet College, including Kubacki, the head coach, in 2014.
Krucek was an All-American bowler for the Crimson Wave before joining the staff nine years ago.
“With everything coming back, it’s a little bit of breath of fresh air and everyone can kind of get back to doing what they love. People really want to come back and bowl,” Krucek said. “Any time you can win a Times title, it’s something that everyone wants to do in this area. Everyone knows the Times tournament and it’s one of those things that when you can win one of them, it’s great to have on your resume.”