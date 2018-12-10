Sunday's Late Results
Men's Basketball
IU Northwest 76, Marian 74
IU NORTHWEST
Chris Dixon-Williams 12-21 1-1 31, Chris Bolden 6-9 0-0 13, Armon Williams 4-12 0-0 8, Jason Roland 0-2 2-2 2, Lashawn Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Nitavian Sims 1-4 1-2 4, Nicholas Passino 0-0 1-2 1, Jagger Surface 5-12 2-2 15. Totals — 29-65 7-9 76.
MARIAN
Totals — 28-63 11-14 74.
Halftime score: Marian 37, IU Northwest 35. 3-point field goals: IUNW 11-24 (Dixon-Williams 6-8, Bolden 1-2, Williams 0-4, Sims 1-3, Surface 3-7); Marian . Leaders — Rebounds: IUNW 33 (Surface 7); Marian 36. Assists: IUNW 10 (Williams 4); Marian 12. Steals: IUNW 5 (Williams 2); Marian 2. Team fouls: IUNW 16; Marian 13. Fouled out: Williams (IUNW).
Saturday's Late Results
Men's Basketball
Michigan Tech 78, Purdue Northwest 62
PURDUE NORTHWEST
Richard Robertson 3-8 0-2 6, Dean Tate 2-8 2-2 8, Durante Lee 1-4 4-7 6, Anthony Barnard 5-14 0-1 1, Timothy Gilmore 4-8 0-0 10, Chase Rankin 3-9 2-2 8, Gregory Boyle 2-6 0-0 5, Chandler Spring 1-2 0-0 3, Franklin Nunn 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Vukas 0-0 0-0 0, Ronald Karenzi 0-0 0-0 0, Lukas Vilkovsky 1-3 0-0 2, Brennon palmer 0-0 1-2 1, Brennan Schofield 1-5 1-2 3. Totals — 23-67 10-18 62.
MICHIGAN TECH
Totals — 33-68 4-6 78.
Halftime score: Michigan Tech 36, Purdue Northwest 23. 3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 6-23 (Robertson 0-2, Tate 2-7, Lee 0-1, Barnard 0-3, Gilmore 2-4, Boyle 1-3, Spring 1-2, Schofield 0-1); Michigan Tech 8-23. Leaders — Rebounds: Purdue Northwest 34 (Barnard 15); Michigan Tech 50. Assists: Purdue Northwest 10 (Rankin 5); Michigan Tech 15. Steals: Purdue Northwst 9 (Boyle 2); Michigan Tech 1. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 13; Michigan Tech 13. Fouled out: None.