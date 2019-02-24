Men's Basketball
South Suburban 78, Illinois Valley 75
Keenan Marseille 2, Sidney Mason 12, Rhyss Lewis 17, Chris Johnson 18, Isaiah Robinson 0, Malcolm Bell 2, Joffari Brown 3, Nate Shead 7, Jason Towers 11, A. White 6.
Records: South Suburban 27-3.
Women's Basketball
IU Northwest 68, Haskell 43
HASKELL (10-9-6-18)
Totals — 14-55 9-13 43.
IU NORTHWEST (17-21-17-13)
M. Borgen 6-13 1-2 13, A. O'Malley 3-6 0-0 6, G. Roach 7-11 3-3 21, G. Rubino 3-6 0-0 9, C. Salman 4-8 0-0 11, J. Colburn 3-7 0-0 6, D. Geisler 0-0 0-0 0, H. Hammar 0-0 0-0 0, A. Richter 0-0 0-0 0, J. Siems 0-1 0-0 0, B. Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals — 27-55 4-5 68.
3-point field goals: Haskell 6-18; IU Northwest 10-17 (Roach 4-5, Rubino 3-5, Salman 3-6, Siems 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Haskell 29; IU Northwest 43 (O'Malley 9). Assists: Haskell 6; IU Northwest 16 (Roach 6). Steals: Haskell 11; IU Northwest 8 (Roach 3). Team fouls: Haskell 7, IU Northwest 15. Fouled out: None.
Lake Superior 66, Purdue Northwest 58
LAKE SUPERIOR (13-15-17-21)
Totals — 19-55 22-28 66.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (21-13-12-12)
Tayler Vauters 4-12 1-3 11, Danielle Nennig 4-10 1-2 10, Shae Rhonehouse 5-16 0-2 13, Lanie Allen 3-4 1-2 7, Molly DeValkenaere 1-6 1-1 3, Bayley Goodman 4-10 0-0 12, Brittany Barnard 1-6 0-0 2, Kelli Damman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals — 22-66 4-10 58.
3-point field goals: Lake Superior 6-25; Purdue Northwest 10-24 (Vauters 2-3, Nennig 1-2, Rhonehouse 3-7, DeValkenaere 0-1, Goodman 4-8, Barnard 0-1, Damman 0-2). Leaders — Rebounds: Lake Superior 41; Purdue Northwest 43 (Vauters 12). Assists: Lake Superior 13; Purdue Northwest 6 (Rhonehouse 3). Steals: Lake Superior 4; Purdue Northwest 4 (Vauters 4). Team fouls: Lake Superior 16, Purdue Northwest 22. Fouled out: Vauters (PNW).
Softball
William Jewell 4, Purdue Northwest 0
|Purdue Northwest;000 000 0 — 0 1 0
|William Jewell;000 103 x — 4 7 2
Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — Mia Stevens (6 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 2 SO); William Jewell — Greenstreet (7 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 8 SO). Leading hitters — Heather O'Kelly (1-3).
Purdue Northwest 5, Lindenwood 4
|Purdue Northwest;110 100 2 — 5 9 1
|Lindenwood;101 000 2 — 4 9 3
2B — Shailen Johnson (PNW). 3B — Heather O'Kelly (PNW). Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — Courtney Blackwell (6 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 2 SO), Mia Stevens (1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 SO); Lindenwood — S. Galka (6 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, 3 SO), M. Corwell (1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 SO). SP — Blackwell. Sv — Stevens; LP — Galka. Leaders — Tessa Steffens (2-3), Emma Hendricks (2-3), Kalyn Learnard (2 RBIs), Johnson (2 RBIs).