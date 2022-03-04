Saying ‘yes’ in a Florida parking lot leads to Drake’s Region-led success

ST. LOUIS — Anthony and Tremell Murphy were looking for a place to play after they finished their careers at Griffith. They traveled to Florida and were shown a blacktop parking lot with a promise of a new arena.

They became the foundational pieces of Florida SouthWestern State’s first men’s basketball team, which led them to Drake where they and their Region teammates elevated the Bulldogs’ program.

“It was tough but coach (Marty) Richter, when they were building the arena, he let us go in there with hard hats and vests on,” Anthony Murphy said. “That was a great experience. For the first couple of months we were practicing in high school gyms. Eventually when the gym was done, it was worth the wait.”

Richter was tasked with starting the FSW program, building from scratch with a new arena. He was familiar with the Region after joining Dan Dakich’s Bowling Green staff in 2004 as an assistant coach. Dakich, an Andrean grad, gave Richter a few Northwest Indiana contacts, and it’s paid off 18 years later.

“That’s what makes this place special, the Region, these kids are overlooked and that’s why they have a chip on their shoulder,” Richter said prior to Drake's 71-65 win at Valparaiso. “And when they get to the next level, they pan out because they’re good kids and they play extremely hard and they play to win.”

It’s worked out well for Drake. When Darian DeVries was hired ahead of the 2018-19 season, he brought Richter on as an assistant coach. Shortly after the Murphy twins committed and began recruiting their friends.

“I liked (the Murphys) because I was starting my program from scratch,” Richter said. “They were winners as juniors and seniors. They played really hard so when I had no players and no program and was starting from scratch, they were perfect. They were my best recruiters because when they committed, they got ShanQuan (Hemphill) to commit, and then D.J. (Wilkins) in the next class. Then when we were at Drake, they got Roman (Penn) to commit.”

The Murphys had played together their entire lives. After an All-American season as a sophomore at FSW, Tremell Murphy had scholarship offers from Oregon, West Virginia and Maryland, among others, but ultimately chose to play with his brother.

“I trusted coach Marty and figured it would be a good fit for my brother and I, and we’re making history at Drake,” Tremell said.

Drake (22-9) had not won 20 games in a season since 2007-08, the program’s last NCAA Tournament berth. Since DeVries and the Region kids have arrived in Des Moines, Iowa, the Bulldogs have four straight 20-win seasons with a 92-38 record in that stretch entering an 8:30 p.m. Friday Arch Madness quarterfinal against Southern Illinois.

They also secured an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and beat Wichita State in a play-in game at Mackey Arena, the program's first NCAA win in 50 years, before losing to USC.

“Making it to the tournament. That’s everybody’s dream to make it to the NCAA,” Hemphill said. “That’s the best thing I’ll remember from my time here at Drake.”

Hemphill, a Michigan City grad, was an easy sell at Drake. He also played for Richter and with the Murphys at FSW. He entered the transfer portal after Linc Darner was fired at Green Bay.

Merrillville grad Jonah Jackson transferred from John Logan near Carbondale, Illinois, and became a sharpshooter. He’s since transitioned into a reserve/coaching role.

“I recommend to everybody who gets to play in college, if you have opportunities to play with guys you grew up with, do it,” Jackson said. “There’s no better feeling.”

Penn, a Bishop Noll grad, broke the program assists record at Drake with 415 entering the tournament. He did so after transferring from Siena and sitting out a year. Merrillville grad D.J. Wilkins was named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s All-Defensive team. He suffered a torn ACL to end his season.

But the Bulldogs want to expand on their history. The seniors came back for another run at the NCAA Tournament.

“They all have their strengths and weaknesses with their offensive skills and defensive skills. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning for them,” DeVries said. “That’s what really created our culture in the locker room is that mentality they come with."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.