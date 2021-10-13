Schererville's Zivana Labovic helps spark Michigan State soccer turnaround

Labovic, a defender, is second on the team in scoring with four goals and one assist.

“(Hosler’s) mentality is so different. He expects so much from us and we see that and try to live up to it,” Labovic said. “He treats us like professionals and that’s what the expectations are every day, whether in practice or games.

“It’s been such a big difference.”

Labovic was groomed to be a Division I player. Her mother, Susan, played softball at DePaul and is in the Hall of Fame there, while her father, Danny, played soccer at DePaul and professionally. Her brother, Sasa, played four years of soccer at DePaul, and her sister, Bela, currently plays at West Florida.

Losing is something that doesn’t sit well with her family, and wasn’t going to be part of Labovic’s future, either.

“Most of (my teammates) were so used to success with our club teams that it was like developing a different mindset last year,” Labovic said. “It was hard losing every single game. It’s so nice to be back to winning and different habits. We’re a whole new team.