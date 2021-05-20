 Skip to main content
South Suburban falls to No. 1 Wabash Valley in Region opener
South Suburban falls to No. 1 Wabash Valley in Region opener

South Suburban's Nick Scroppo, left, caught every inning of 16 straight games this season when the team's other catchers were in quarantine.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

South Suburban falls to No. 1 Wabash Valley: Jonathan Nieves and Ryan McCoy hit grand slams to power top-ranked Wabash Valley (Illinois) to a 15-4, six-inning win over host South Suburban in the NJCAA Division I Midwest District in South Holland. Losing pitcher Conner Tomasic (Lake Central) hit a two-run homer for the Bulldogs (41-18). Matea Saenz added a solo home run. SSC will play Kaskaskia at 9 a.m. Friday.

Missouri State tops Valpo in pitcher's duel: Missouri State's Dakota Kotowski hit a two-run home run in the second inning, which would be the difference in a game dominated by pitching. The Bears (18-22, 8-13 Missouri Valley Conference) edged visiting Valparaiso 2-1. Jon Tieman and Alex Rodriguez combined for five scoreless innings in relief of  for VU. Logan Wiley (5-4) threw seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Valparaiso (14-30, 9-16) cut the lead in half in the eighth inning on a RBI double by Jonathan Temple. Valpo had a bases loaded opportunity in the fifth inning but grounded into an inning-ending double play.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

RailCats get first win on walkoff: Raymond Jones hit a walkoff sacrifice fly to life the Gary SouthShore RailCats to a 10-9 win in 13 innings over the Milwaukee Milkmen on Thursday. It's the RailCats (1-2) first win of the season. Zach Welz hit his second triple of the afternoon to set up the sac fly. It was part of a 3-for-6 day with four RBIs and a walk. The RailCats welcome the Houston Apollos for a three-game set before a road trip begins Monday.

PREP SOFTBALL

Doloszycki sets LC's single-season doubles record: Sydney Doloszycki's 16th double set a record. The Lake Central junior etched her name in the program's record book with the single-season doubles record during the Indians' 12-0 win over Griffith on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Bishop Noll hires former Clark coach Garcia: Christian Garcia led Clark to its first sectional title in the school's final season, and now he joins Bishop Noll's storied program. Athletic director Eric Roldan announced Garcia's hiring on Thursday. Under Garcia's guidance, the Pioneers were 56-23-15 over the last five seasons and won the Great Lakes Athletic Conference this past fall. 

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Maris earns academic All-American honor: Valparaiso senior Keegan Maris added yet another honor to her lengthy list. The defender was named a third-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, along with a first-team scholar All-North/Central Region accolade. She earned a 4.0 grade point average while studying nursing.

PRO FOOTBALL

Washington cuts OT Moses: Morgan Moses was released by Washington on Thursday, a surprising decision to cut ties with one of the organization's longest-tenured players even in light of offseason additions. Moses started every game of every season at right tackle for Washington the past six years, playing through injury and anchoring that side of the offensive line along with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff through many other personnel changes. The 39-year-old is a free agent effective immediately. Washington still has holdover Cornelius Lucas, who started half the season last year on the left side, signed former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno and drafted Samuel Cosmi out of Texas in the second round. Saahdiq Charles, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is also on the roster but had his rookie season limited by injuries to one game at guard.

