South Suburban falls to No. 1 Wabash Valley in Region opener

PRO FOOTBALL

Washington cuts OT Moses: Morgan Moses was released by Washington on Thursday, a surprising decision to cut ties with one of the organization's longest-tenured players even in light of offseason additions. Moses started every game of every season at right tackle for Washington the past six years, playing through injury and anchoring that side of the offensive line along with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff through many other personnel changes. The 39-year-old is a free agent effective immediately. Washington still has holdover Cornelius Lucas, who started half the season last year on the left side, signed former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno and drafted Samuel Cosmi out of Texas in the second round. Saahdiq Charles, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is also on the roster but had his rookie season limited by injuries to one game at guard.