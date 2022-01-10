South Suburban men's basketball ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division II

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SSC ranked No. 1 again: For the ninth time in coach John Pigatti's 16 seasons at South Suburban, the Bulldogs are the nation's top-ranked NJCAA Division II men's basketball team. The Bulldogs (14-0) rose one spot from the last poll, replacing previous No. 1 Mott of Flint, Michigan.
Valpo's Brown named MVC Newcomer of the Week: After posting a pair of strong performances that helped the Valparaiso women’s basketball team to its first-ever sweep of the Northern Iowa/Drake weekend of the Missouri Valley Conference schedule, junior Olivia Brown (East Grand Rapids, Michigan) was named the MVC Newcomer of the Week. Brown opened the weekend with a game-high 18 points in Valpo’s come-from-behind win over UNI. She followed that performance with an 11-point effort on Sunday in the victory over Drake. Her effort helped Valpo to the team’s first win over the Bulldogs in program history.
Purdue men's game at Michigan postponed: The Purdue men's basketball game at Michigan scheduled for Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been postponed due to continued internal COVID-19 protocols within the Michigan program. On Friday, following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum with fewer than seven scholarship players available, causing its game with Michigan State on Saturday to be postponed. Michigan still fell below the minimum for Tuesday's game with the Boilermakers.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Purdue Northwest hires Douglas: Sean Douglas has been named head coach at Purdue Northwest, the school announced. Douglas started the program at NAIA member Life Pacific University in San Dimas, California, and coached there for seven seasons. The Warriors were 19-8 last season. He also had a pair of state runner-up finishes in seven seasons as a high school coach at St. Lucy's Priory in Glendale, California.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Niesner named to academic all-star team: Valparaiso's Ben Niesner has been named to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Academic All-Star team. The standout punter was one of 50 honorees nationally to receive this distinction, which is based on academic and athletic success. Niesner posted a punting average of 43.2 this season, a mark that ranked third in program history. He tied program and PFL records for single-season punting average during the spring 2021 campaign at 43.6. The Valpo standout finished this season with the league’s top punting average, a mark that ranked 16th nationally. In the classroom, Niesner owns a 4.00 grade-point average toward his master’s in sports administration after finishing his undergraduate degree in leadership in sport at 3.73.
PRO BASEBALL
Yanks' Balkovec to be first female MiLB manager: The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager of the Low A Tampa Tarpons, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move. The club hasn't announced the promotion. The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a hitting coach in 2019, making her the first woman with that job full-time in affiliated baseball.