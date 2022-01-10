South Suburban men's basketball ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division II

Purdue Northwest hires Douglas: Sean Douglas has been named head coach at Purdue Northwest, the school announced. Douglas started the program at NAIA member Life Pacific University in San Dimas, California, and coached there for seven seasons. The Warriors were 19-8 last season. He also had a pair of state runner-up finishes in seven seasons as a high school coach at St. Lucy's Priory in Glendale, California.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Niesner named to academic all-star team: Valparaiso's Ben Niesner has been named to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Academic All-Star team. The standout punter was one of 50 honorees nationally to receive this distinction, which is based on academic and athletic success. Niesner posted a punting average of 43.2 this season, a mark that ranked third in program history. He tied program and PFL records for single-season punting average during the spring 2021 campaign at 43.6. The Valpo standout finished this season with the league’s top punting average, a mark that ranked 16th nationally. In the classroom, Niesner owns a 4.00 grade-point average toward his master’s in sports administration after finishing his undergraduate degree in leadership in sport at 3.73.