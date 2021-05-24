South Suburban standout Conner Tomasic's bet on himself has big payoff

Conner Tomasic bet on himself. It’s definitely paying off on the baseball diamond.

The Lake Central product started his career at Purdue. Things seemed fine at first. Tomasic had 14 appearances on the mound in 2019 and carried a 2.75 ERA as a reliever. But he wanted more. Tomasic wanted to also get a crack as a two-way player.

A shake-up in the coaching staff didn’t help his chances.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to play the field, to be honest, I never got the chance to win or lose a spot,” Tomasic said. “So when I found out I’d have that year of eligibility back, I just figured I’d bet on myself. I wanted to play the field and pitch at the same time.”

Thanks to the help of Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitching coach and Bishop Noll grad Matt Pobereyko, Tomasic ended up at South Suburban, where Pobereyko was also the pitching coach.

How are things going? Tomasic finished the season 6-1 on the mound and also hit .392 with eight homers, 49 RBIs and a .515 on-base percentage as the Bulldogs finished 41-19. Pretty impressive, considering the wear and tear on your body and Tomasic managed to excel doing both.