South Suburban standout Conner Tomasic's bet on himself has big payoff

Conner Tomasic bet on himself. It’s definitely paying off on the baseball diamond.
The Lake Central product started his career at Purdue. Things seemed fine at first. Tomasic had 14 appearances on the mound in 2019 and carried a 2.75 ERA as a reliever. But he wanted more. Tomasic wanted to also get a crack as a two-way player.
A shake-up in the coaching staff didn’t help his chances.
“I didn’t get the opportunity to play the field, to be honest, I never got the chance to win or lose a spot,” Tomasic said. “So when I found out I’d have that year of eligibility back, I just figured I’d bet on myself. I wanted to play the field and pitch at the same time.”
Thanks to the help of Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitching coach and Bishop Noll grad Matt Pobereyko, Tomasic ended up at South Suburban, where Pobereyko was also the pitching coach.
How are things going? Tomasic finished the season 6-1 on the mound and also hit .392 with eight homers, 49 RBIs and a .515 on-base percentage as the Bulldogs finished 41-19. Pretty impressive, considering the wear and tear on your body and Tomasic managed to excel doing both.
“He’s been our go-to guy, not just on the mound, but offensively he’s had some big hits for us,” South Suburban coach Steve Ruzich said. “Sometimes things happen for a reason and we’re glad we’ve got him.
“He’s still developing as a pitcher and the future is definitely bright for him. His best side of pitching is still down the road.”
Tomasic was named the NJCAA Division I Region IV MVP and earned all-Region honors last weekend when the Bulldogs won its 12th regional title. He also scored 55 runs, had 12 doubles and 28 walks, and stole 15 bases in 16 attempts.
Tomasic has already heard from Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Butler, Morehead State and St. Leo, which is coached by former St. Joseph’s coach Rick O’Dette.
“I know when I left Purdue it was very scary, because you’re going into the unknown,” Tomasic said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do, but looking back now it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
In other college baseball news:
• Joliet’s Doug Loden (Lake Central) finished the regular season tied for first in the nation in both homers (16) and RBI (63) in NJCAA Division III.
• Benedictine’s Damen Castillo (Highland) drove in two runs, including a homer in the team’s 11-5 loss to Aurora in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Championship.
Castillo, a junior, finished the season with a .347 average to go with 51 RBI, nine homers, 35 runs and 18 doubles.
The team finished 29-13.
• Kankakee’s Bobby Nowak (Hanover Central) got the save in a 6-5 victory over Black Hawk in the NJCAA Division II Tournament.
Women’s beach volleyball
Florida State’s Alaina Chacon (Crown Point) was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American second team.
The junior had 19 wins on court one and teamed with Molly McBain to earn 11 wins against ranked opponents, including top-ranked USC this season.
Softball
St. Xavier’s season came to an end at the NAIA playoffs in Columbia, Kentucky.
Tori Keilman (Bishop Noll) had a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth in a stunning 5-4 victory over Madonna, but the Cougars were tripped up twice in bracket play, including a 4-2 loss to Madonna that ended their season.
St. Xavier finished 36-4 overall and 18-2 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Keilman, a senior, started all 40 games and hit .278 with team-highs in homers (eight) and RBI (38).
• Top-seeded DePauw (38-3) won an NCAA Division III Regional in Decatur, Illinois.
Skylar Barnett (Hanover Central), who hit a two-run homer in the regional, is batting .341 on the season.
DePauw advances to the NCAA Division III Softball Championship in Salem, Virginia, which starts on Thursday.
